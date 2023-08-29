East Lynne Theater Co. Concludes Mainstage Season With A Rotating Cast In LOVE LETTERS

Before East Lynne Theater Company (ELTC) revs up its fall lineup, the curtain prepares to close on its summer 2023 Mainstage Season with a six-week run of A. R. Gurney's “Love Letters”– but with a twist. From Sept. 6 to Oct. 14, the play will be performed by a real-life couple with a connection each of the six weeks: three married couples, an engaged duo, and two pairs who share a romantic past.

“Love Letters” is Gurney's funny and poignant portrait of love and friendship between Melissa Gardner and Andrew Makepeace Ladd III, childhood friends who share a lifetime of correspondence that starts with birthday party thank-you notes and ends with a heartfelt goodbye.

Much like other plays by Gurney, such as “Sylvia” and “The Dining Room,” “Love Letters” revolves around themes like suppressed desire, family dynamics and WASPs.

The idea to use different couples who have some kind of romantic connection, whether past or present, was conceived by Craig Fols, East Lynne's new artistic director.

“East Lynne has had two fabulous acting couples for years: Veronique Hurley and Mat Labotka, and Alison J. Murphy and Mark Edward Lang. I wanted to do something special for them, and then thought of asking actors I know from New York, too,” said Fols, who also directs the production. “It was just this fun idea that I never thought would work out, but somehow all of the stars aligned and we have the most incredible and talented rotating cast.”

The casts are as follows:

“Love Letters” runs 8 p.m. Wednesdays to Saturdays, Sept. 6 through Oct. 14. Tickets are $35 for general admission, $30 for seniors, $20 for students and military. Audiences are encouraged to view the show multiple times to experience what each couple brings to their characters with the “Love Fest” promotion, where return patrons pay just $10 cash at the door.

“Come once or come every week as it's guaranteed to be a fresh, new show each time,” said Fols.

Look for spooky stories to come to life when ELTC presents “Tales of Horror & Suspense” on Oct. 27 and 28, and prepare for “The Death of Sherlock Holmes?”, a radio-style performance on Nov. 3, 4, 10 and 11. ELTC is in residence at Cape May Presbyterian Church, 500 Hughes St., Cape May. More information, ticket reservations and additional summer and winter shows can be found at Click Here.

