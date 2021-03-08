Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre Presents Readings of RIPCORD and SHOOTING STAR

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is presenting two staged readings in March: Ripcord by David Lindsay-Abaire on March 17 and Shooting Star by Steven Dietz on March 31. Both will debut at 7:30 pm and be available for the next 24 hours via a link.

Ripcord is set in the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, where a sunny room on an upper floor is prime real estate. So when the cantankerous Abby is forced to share her quarters with new-arrival Marilyn, she has no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly chipper woman by any means necessary. A seemingly harmless bet between the old women quickly escalates into a dangerous game of one-upmanship that reveals not just the tenacity of these worthy opponents, but also deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden.

Directed by Laura Ekstrand (Livingston), Ripcord features Michael Aquino (Bloomfield), Noreen Farley (Clinton), Shabazz Green (Summit), Ben Kaufman (New York), Beth Painter (Westfield) and Terri Sturtevant (Hillsborough). The performance will be available on March 17 at 7:30 pm.

Shooting Star finds us snowed in overnight at a middle-America airport, where college lovers Elena Carson and Reed McAllister have an unexpected and life-altering reunion. Elena has stayed true to her hippie-ish, counter-culture path, while Reed has gone predictably corporate and conservative. As the night gives way to laughter, banter, remembrance and alcohol, Elena and Reed revisit a past that holds more surprises than they imagined-and a present that neither of them could have predicted. Filled with laughter and ache, SHOOTING STAR is a bittersweet romantic comedy about the middle days of our lives, and how we got there.

Originally Directed by David Christopher (New York), Shooting Star features Harry Patrick Christian (Montclair) and Laura Ekstrand (Livingston). The performance will be available on March 31 at 7:30 pm.

Tickets for each reading are $20. The link is live for 24 hours, so the show may be viewed at any time before 7:30 pm the following evening. For tickets, or for information on any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at info@dreamcatcherrep.org, business phone 908-514-9654.