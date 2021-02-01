Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre Presents KINDRED SPIRITS: VALENTINE'S DAY CABARET

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, is presenting a Valentine's Day Cabaret, Kindred Spirits, on Thursday, February 11 at 7:30 pm on Zoom. This collection of songs about love in all its variety is a pairing of musical performance and video taken by the singers and edited by director Laura Ekstrand. The performance will be followed by an online talkback with the artists.

Songs range from Great American Songbook classics like "The Way You Look Tonight" and "Keepin' Out of Mischief" to selections from the modern musical theatre like "Still Hurting" from The Last Five Years and "Love is an Open Door" from Frozen. Pop music from a range of eras is also in the mix, from the Beatles' "I Will" to "Don't Change" by Musiq Soulchild. The singers have enlisted their friends and family to help in creating video footage that is shaped into individual vignettes for each song.

Participating in the Kindred Spirits cabaret are Clark Carmichael (Montclair), Harry Patrick Christian (Montclair), Laura Ekstrand (Livingston), Sandy Fenelus (Elizabeth), Julian Blake Gordon (Jersey City), Shabazz Green (Summit), Gail Lou (Englewood), and Scott McGowan (Maplewood). The show is directed and edited by artistic director Laura Ekstrand, assistant directed by Daria M. Sullivan (Montclair) and sound designed by Jeff Knapp (Randoilph).

The performance will be on Zoom at 7:30 on Thursday, February 11, and the registration fee is $20. If attendance is not possible live, register for the event and send an email to info@dreamcatcherrep.org to receive a link to a recording of the show that must be watched by February 15. The direct registration link is: Kindred Spirits. For information on any of Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre's programs, visit www.dreamcatcherrep.org or contact Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre at info@dreamcatcherrep.org, business phone 908-514-9654.