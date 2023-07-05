Don Felder, The Wallflowers, Free Movies And More Come to MPAC This August

MPAC presents a great lineup of events this August at the theatre as well as throughout Morristown. In addition to MPAC's lineup of concerts, August means it's time for free indoor movies, and more outdoor free concerts, including two dance parties!

Ticketed MPAC events:

Laurel Canyon Band: A Tribute to Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8 pm

Laurel Canyon is an acoustic tribute to the music of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young. Consisting of Grammy Award winning writer/producer Mark Hudson, Hall of Fame songwriter Gary Burr, and singer-songwriter Mark Mirando, the trio performs recreations of CSNY's seminal works as well as songs from their early bands and their solo years.

$29-$59

The Wallflowers

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 7 pm

For the past 30 years, the Jakob Dylan-led Wallflowers have stood as one of rock's most dynamic bands by honing a sound that meshes timeless songwriting and storytelling with a hard-hitting and decidedly modern musical attack on smash hits like 1996's Bringing Down the House (featuring “One Headlight and “6th Avenue Heartbreak”) and their most recent release, 2021's Exit Wounds.

$39-$79

Don Felder

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 8 pm

Don Felder is renowned as a former lead guitarist of The Eagles. A true American rock and roll guitar hero, Felder builds upon his rich legacy as one of the most innovative riff-generating songwriters of the modern rock era while continuing his growth as a featured touring and recording solo artist.

$39-$69

Floyd Nation: Experience Pink Floyd

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 8 pm

Experience Pink Floyd the way true fans want to! Become immersed in amazing sound, lights and lasers as Floyd Nation takes you on an epic journey through the iconic music of one of rock's most incredible bands with uncanny precision.

$29-$69

Manhattan Comedy Night

Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 8 pm

Enjoy some laughs with our popular stand-up series showcasing the rising stars of comedy. Mature content, language. Adults only.

$25-$35

MPAC Arts in the Community Free Concerts (no tickets needed):

DJ Arjun – Bollywood Dance Party

Wednesday, August 9 at 6 pm

Location: Pioneer Park at Headquarters Plaza

Born in Mumbai, DJ Arjun is known for his Bollywood and Top 40 dance music mix, infusing his events with energy and enthusiasm that captivates the dance floor! Event will feature a Bollywood-type dance lesson and more!

Dee Jay Rich

Wednesday, August 23 at 6 pm

Location: Pioneer Park at Headquarters Plaza

It's a summer dance party with Dee Jay Rich, with music ranging from freestyle to hip-hop, Latin to Afro beats, dance to rock, house and more!

Free movies (Movies at MPAC – No advance tickets needed)

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Tuesday, August 1 at 10:30 am

Everyone's favorite leche-loving, swashbuckling, fear-defying feline returns as he embarks on an epic journey to restore his lost lives. Rated PG

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Tuesday, August 1 at 7 pm

The kingdom of Wakanda fights to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death in the latest chapter of the Marvel action series. Rated PG-13

Lyle, Lyle Crocodile

Tuesday, August 15 at 10:30 am

Javier Bardem, Constance Wu and Shawn Mendes (as Lyle) star in this fun-filled, live-action/CGI musical comedy that brings the beloved musically-minded storybook character to life. Rated PG

Everything, Everywhere All at Once

Tuesday, August 15 at 7 pm

Winner of seven Oscars, including Best Picture, Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan) and Best Supporting Actress (Jamie Lee Curtis). A middle-aged Chinese immigrant discovers that she can traverse across time and space to save the world from calamity. Rated R

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2023-2024 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.