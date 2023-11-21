DEAREST PAWEL By Christian Mendonca Comes to Art House Productions

Art House Productions announces a new play reading of Dearest Pawel written by Christian Mendonça on Friday, December 1. New Jersey playwright Christian Mendonça has been developing this play with dramaturg Emily Dzioba and Art House Productions for the past year. The play reading will feature professional actors and will be directed by Dev Bondarin.

About the play: July 1915, Bayonne, NJ. Polish immigrant workers for Standard Oil, Tidewater Oil, and other refineries are striking for higher wages and humane workdays. Siblings Iwo and Gita, alongside their cousin Szymon, navigate the complexities of what it means to partake in this strike while their loved ones fight World War I back in the divided motherland. When the strikes take a violent turn, each of the three characters must reckon with the choices that led them there while confronting the limited options this new life has to offer. Dearest Pawel is a play about capitalism's social framework and the innate and unstoppable disintegration of family dynamics and identity.

The reading of Dearest Pawel will be followed by a talkback moderated by Jim Peskin with John Beekman, Manager of the New Jersey Room of the Jersey City Free Public Library, Melody Scagnelli-Townley, Director of the Bayonne Public Library, dramaturg Emily Dzioba, and playwright Christian Mendonça.

Dearest Pawel will take place at Art House Productions at 345 Marin Boulevard, Jersey City, NJ 07302 on Friday, December 1 at 7 pm. Admission is FREE, but reservations are required. Reservations can be made by visiting https://ci.ovationtix.com/35606/production/1182970. Accessibility: Wheelchair accessible. For any accommodations, please email info@arthouseproductions.org.

This program is made possible by a grant from the New Jersey State Historical Commission, a division of the Department of State, and administered by the Hudson County Office of Cultural & Heritage Affairs, Thomas A. DeGise, Hudson County Executive & the Hudson County Board of County Commissioners.

More information about Dearest Pawel can be found at the following link: Click Here

To stay up to date on all Art House events, sign up for the mailing list here: http://eepurl.com/hd1FCj