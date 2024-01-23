Crooner Engelbert Humperdinck And Medium Tyler Henry On Sale This Friday At BergenPAC

crooner engelbert humperdinck and medium tyler henry come to bergenpac

By: Jan. 23, 2024

bergenPAC has announced two new shows for the 2024 season. Engelbert Humperdinck: The Last Waltz Tour on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 7 p.m.; Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale today, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024 at 10 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Engelbert Humperdinck: The Last Waltz Tour

Thursday, June 13, 2024 at 7 p.m.

$49-$159

In a career spanning almost 50 years, Engelbert Humperdinck has sold more than 140 million records, including hits like “Release Me,” “After the Lovin,” and “When There's No You.” He has recorded everything from the most romantic ballads to movie theme songs, disco, rock, and even gospel. His unique voice has charmed millions of fans around the globe. 

Tyler Henry

Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024 at 8 p.m.

$69-$149

Medium Tyler Henry, star of the NETFLIX series Life After Death with Tyler Henry and E! Entertainment's mega hit television show Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry, continues his sold out national tour. During his life-changing live show, “An Evening of Hope and Healing,” Tyler explains how he communicates with the other side, gives live audience readings, and answers audience questions. Tyler's incredibly accurate, personal live readings of audience members often bring everyone to tears, giving them proof, hope and understanding that “Our loved ones never really leave us.”

Tyler Henry was born with a unique gift that enables him to help countless people acquire closure, comfort, and proof that consciousness transcends physical death. As an evidential based medium, his ability to provide detail-oriented specifics has quickly captured the attention of millions, even turning the most ardent skeptics into believers.

Tyler Henry continues to be the most sought-after medium as seen through his readings of celebrities and non-celebrities alike. Tyler is also a best-selling author with Between Two Worlds – Lessons from the Other Side and Here and Hereafter.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030.




Recommended For You