Comedian Tom Papa Comes Home To New Jersey

Laugh at NJPAC! New Jersey Performing Arts Center, known for bringing world-class entertainment close to home, presents New Jersey's own Tom Papa for two performances on Saturday, January 15, 2022 at 7PM and 9:30 PM. Tickets are $42.50 and on-sale now at NJPAC.org or calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.



With more than 20 years as a stand-up comedian, Tom Papa is one of the top comedic voices in the country finding success in film, TV, radio and podcasts as well as on the live stage. He is a regular guest on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast and the late night TV shows.

Tom recently released his second book, You're Doing Great!: And Other Reasons To Stay Alive, a collection of essays on how people really live in modern America and what's truly good and wonderful about our lives.

Netflix premiered Tom's fourth hour-long stand-up special, Tom Papa: You're Doing Great! A hilarious rebuttal to our current cultural feeling of dread, Tom wants you to remember that you're doing great; life isn't perfect, it never will be, and that's OK.

Tom's new podcast, Breaking Bread with Tom Papa, features Tom and his guest for an hour of eating, drinking and enjoying life. Listeners are invited to take a seat at the table as Tom and his guests celebrate the true meaning of breaking bread with insightful, revealing and always funny conversations.

Tom is host of the daily Netflix radio show, What A Joke With Papa And Fortune, on SiriusXM's Netflix Channel, airing Mondays through Thursdays from 10:00 AM - Noon ET.