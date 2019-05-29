Comedian Nick Kroll On Sale Friday at BergenPAC

New show on sale at bergenPAC: Nick Kroll on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Nick Kroll is an actor, writer and producer. He most recently co-created and voiced numerous roles on the Netflix animated series Big Mouth, which has been heralded by the Hollywood Reporter as "sweet, progressive and breathtakingly filthy." Nick can next be heard in Secret Life Of Pets 2, and as Uncle Fester in the upcoming The Addams Family. He can also be seen in Operation Finale, opposite Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingley, and Uncle Drew. In January 2017, he wrapped his Broadway debut with the critical and financial hit Oh, Hello on Broadway, co-starring with John Mulaney. Nick had his own Comedy Central sketch show Kroll Show and starred as Ruxin in the hit show The League.

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030





