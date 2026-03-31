Comedian Eric D’Alessandro To Perform At New Jersey Performing Arts Center In Newark

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New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced the return of that Eric D'Alessandro, the viral comedy sensation, will take the stage for a live performance on Thursday, June 18 at 8:00 p.m.

Known for his unique comedic style and quick wit, Eric D'Alessandro has captivated audiences nationwide. His Italian-American roots shine through in his material, resonating with fans who appreciate his authentic storytelling and relatable observations. D'Alessandro first gained widespread attention with his viral videos and continues to entertain millions with his streaming specials and social media sketches. His previous shows have sold out across the country, underscoring his widespread appeal and growing fan base.

Eric D'Alessandro's performances are renowned for their dynamic energy and audience engagement. Attendees can expect a one-of-a-kind live comedy experience, with spontaneous moments, crowd interaction, and the warmth of his signature humor. Whether you're a longtime fan or discovering his work for the first time, this show offers the chance to be part of an unforgettable night that only live comedy can provide.

Tickets to see Eric D'Alessandro will go on sale Friday, April 3, at 10:00 a.m. Secure your seats early by visiting NJPAC.org, calling 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722), or stopping by the NJPAC Box Office.