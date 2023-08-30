Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood Come to State Theatre New Jersey Next Month

The event is on Saturday, September 16 at 8pm. 

By: Aug. 30, 2023

State Theatre New Jersey presents Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood - Scared Scriptless on Saturday, September 16 at 8pm. Following the success of Comedy Central’s and The CW’s Whose Line Is It Anyway? the duo team up to present and evening of extraordinary improvisational comedy. Tickets range from $29-$59.  

Armed with nothing but their sharp wit, comedians Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood take to the live stage to create hilarious and original scenes in their two-man show. Known by audiences for their work on Whose Line Is It Anyway?, Colin and Brad improvise new material every night from audience suggestions and participation. “Interactive” in every sense of the word, Colin and Brad will take the audience on a comedic high-wire act... just like a live version of Whose Line!  

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply. 




