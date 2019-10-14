Claudia Oshry, Luis Enrique & Rey Ruiz On Sale Friday at BergenPAC

New shows on sale at bergenPAC: Claudia Oshry: The Dirty Jeans Tour on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at 8 p.m.; Luis Enrique & Rey Ruiz on Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at 11 a.m. at www.ticketmaster.com or by calling bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Claudia Oshry: The Dirty Jeans Tour

Claudia Oshry is an influential creator, entertainer, social media personality and stand-up comedian. She has a growing following of 3 million followers on Instagram alone; where she posts memes that are filled with sarcastic one-liner captions on her breakout account @girlwithnojob. It's the kind of humor that seems to strike a chord with everyone, but especially with female millennials. Her podcast with her sister Jackie Oshry, The Morning Toast, offers a millennial take on news, pop culture, and entertainment. Claudia is evolving into a buzz worthy comic and has been featured on The Today Show, Nightline, The Steve Harvey Show and Say Yes To The Dress, among others.

Luis Enrique & Rey Ruiz

Nicaraguan native Luis Enrique earned the title "El Príncipe de la Salsa" (The Prince of Salsa) as one of the leading pioneers of the salsa romántica movement in the 1980s and '90s. Enrique was first nominated for a Grammy Award for his 1990 album Luces del Alma and the song "Amiga," before going on to win the Grammy for Best Tropical Latin Album in 2009 for Ciclos, which included the hit "Yo No Sé Mañana."

Cuban-born salsa singer Rey Ruiz released his first solo album in 1993 and scored four consecutive platinum albums with hits like "No Me Acostumbro," "Amiga," "Si te Preguntan" and "Estamos Solos."

Tickets available at: www.ticketmaster.com or Box Office (201) 227-1030





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You