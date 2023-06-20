Christopher Sieber, Major Attaway & More to Perform as Part of Paper Mill Playhouse's Brookside Cabaret

Paper Mill has revealed the fourth season of its popular Brookside Cabaret for 8 weeks beginning Wednesday, July 19. The series will include a stunning lineup of today’s cabaret and Broadway greats including Major Attaway: The Genie’s Jukebox (July 19-22), Michael McAssey: Showtunes…By Request(July 26-27), Christopher Sieber: From Sondheim to Spamalot (August 2-5), Katie Thompson: Eternal Flame: Songs from the ’80s (August 9-12), Elizabeth Ward Land: Moondance : A Night of Magical Music(August 16-19), Jarran Muse: The Men of Motown (August 23-26), Kyle Taylor Parker: Juke Joint Jubilee (August 30-September 1), and Kennedy Caughell: Sings Carole King (September 6-9).

In addition to enjoying top-notch entertainment, patrons will enjoy fine dining on the intimate brookside patio at the F.M. Kirby Carriage House Restaurant on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings. Show times are at 7:00PM, and seating for dinner begins at 5:30PM. Chef Jacques Marra’s inspired menu features upscale New American cuisine including East Coast oysters on the half shell, panzanella caprese salad, lobster Thermidor dip, chilled poached Atlantic salmon, Black Angus Beef White Cheddar Cheeseburger, and other seasonal favorites.

Entertainment and two-course prix fixe dining is $70 per person. Gratuity, drinks, and dessert may be added at the event. A full bar including specialty cocktails is available. Seating is reserved; early time slots will be seated nearest to the stage.

Reservations are required in advance and can be made beginning Monday, June 12, at noon, online at PaperMill.org or by calling 973.315.1707. Paper Mill Playhouse subscribers receive exclusive early access to reservations before June 12.

BROOKSIDE CABARET PERFORMERS

The Genie’s Jukebox

July 19-22

Broadway vet Major Attaway brings his upbeat and unique one-man show The Genie’s Jukebox to the Brookside Cabaret. Major holds the record as the longest-running Genie in Disney’s Aladdin on Broadway, and he has developed this show to explore the entirety of the Genie’s world—free of his duties to the lamp—a version of the character we all know and love, dipped in jazz. Who are the Genie’s favorite would-be magical friends and villain cohorts? Major covers all the answers as he performs a surprising and enjoyable mix of pop, Broadway, and the American songbook, featuring new arrangements of Frank Sinatra classics. His voice talents can be heard on the anime series One Piece and on numerous video games, and his credits also include Audrey 2 in Little Shop of Horrors, Mack and Mabel at City Center Encores! and on Netflix’s Orange Is the New Black.

Showtunes…By Request

July 26-27

Get ready for showtunes and shenanigans with four-time MAC and Bistro Award-winning entertainer Michael McAssey. Anything can happen when Michael plays the songs you request, alongside showtunes from Gershwin to Broadway’s current hits. Michael has been heralded by Broadway World as “One of cabaret’s most talented troubadours with the pianistic finesse of Michael Feinstein, smooth phrasing of Tony Bennett and the bawdy wit of Bette Midler!” He has been a popular member of the New York Piano Bar & Cabaret communities for over 35 years, whether standing center stage or alongside luminaries like Barbara Cook and Patti LuPone.

From Sondheim to Spamalot: Songs and Stories from Center and Backstage

August 2-5

Join Tony nominee and Paper Mill veteran (Cinderella, Annie) Christopher Sieber for an evening of stories from behind the scenes, onstage mishaps, and other fun tales from his multitude of Broadway shows, including the Tony Award-winning revival of Sondheim’s Company and the original cast of Spamalot. Songs will include “Bring Him Home” (Les Misérables), “Sorry-Grateful” (Company), “If I Can’t Love Her” (Beauty and the Beast), “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life” (Spamalot) and many more.

Eternal Flame: Songs of the ’80s

August 9-12

Katie is an actress-singer-songwriter whose original music has been featured on So You Think You Can DanceAmerica, Canada, and the UK. As an actress, she was last seen on Broadway as Aunt Eller in Daniel Fish’s Oklahoma, in the world premiere of Renascence by Carmel Dean and Dick Scanlan, and in R.R.R.E.D. a Secret Musical, which she composed. Other roles include Vashti in Giant by Michael John LaChiusa, The Witch in the world premiere of Big Fish by Andrew Lippa, and Nora Hildebrandt in Philadelphia Theater Company’s The Tattooed Lady by Max Vernon. She’s bringing back the ’80s with songs like “Eternal Flame,” “Heaven Is a Place on Earth,” and “What’s Love Got to Do with It.”

Moondance: An Evening of Magical Music

August 16-19

Elizabeth Ward Land returns to the Brookside Cabaret Series for the fourth time this summer with her new show, using her one-of-a-kind voice to weave a spell as she celebrates songs about the moon and the magic that is everywhere around us. The evening will include songs like “Magic” (Olivia Newton-John), “I Put a Spell on You” (Nina Simone), “Dark Lady” (Cher), and “Moondance.” “There simply are not words sufficient enough to convey to a reader what Land’s vocals can produce.” —Broadway World

The Men of Motown

August 23-26

A recent star of Paper Mill’s Sister Act and last summer’s Brookside Cabaret, the talented crooner Jarran Muse takes audiences on a nostalgic musical journey with The Men of Motown, a celebration featuring hits from Berry Gordy’s legendary Motown Records catalog with songs made famous by Marvin Gaye, the Temptations, Stevie Wonder, and more.

Juke Joint Jubilee

August 30-September 1

Juke Joint Jubilee features the sultry soul and blues-inspired vocals of the magnetic Kyle Taylor Parker. Returning to the Brookside Cabaret, “KTP” will present a fresh playlist highlighting traditional blues music made famous by the likes of Dinah Washington and Nina Simone, as well as uniquely reworked arrangements of songs from today’s Top 100. He promises an evening of luxury and levity that is sure to nourish the heart, mind, and soul.

Kennedy Caughell Sings Carole King

September 6-9

Kennedy Caughell closes the Brookside Cabaret series with a night of Carole King’s greatest hits. She appeared on Broadway in Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and played Carole King on the national tour. Shortly after graduating from Elon University, she performed across the nation and internationally in the Green Day musical American Idiot, and the national tour of Wicked, covering the role of Elphaba. She made her Broadway debut in Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812, performing alongside Josh Groban and appearing on national television on the Tony Awards. She has originated several roles in new musical productions such as SuperYou! and Far from Canterbury.

Artists, dates and programs are subject to change.

