Chatham Players Kicks Off its 101st Season With INSPECTING CAROL

The production will run from October 14 thru 23, 2022.

Oct. 18, 2022  

The Chatham Community Players kicks off its 101st Season with the hilarious "Inspecting Carol" by Daniel Sullivan and the Seattle Rep. The production will run from October 14 thru 23, 2022. Belle Wesel of New York City returns to the Chatham Playhouse to direct this play. Her previous work at this theater was her hilarious production of "The 39 Steps."

Often described as "A Christmas Carol" meets "The Government Inspector" meets "Noises Off". The Soapbox Playhouse will lose its funding unless their annual production of A Christmas Carol can really impress the Inspector sent by the National Endowment for the Arts!! But who is he? When will he arrive? Is he at the theatre already? The director is desperate! The cast is discombobulated! Why is Tiny Tim so big?!! "A Christmas Carol" goes terribly, hilariously wrong - with mistaken identity, wardrobe malfunctions and backstage high-jinks! It's a Dickens of a show! Director Wesel added, "This is your chance to step backstage in a small, regional theatre and see what happens to a heartfelt, holiday classic when everything falls apart! We are having so much fun rehearsing, we can't wait to share it with you! Join us for this "Spirited" Comedy! A Christmas Carol will never be the same again!!"

The talented group of actors that make up the "Inspecting Carol" cast includes Shannon Campbell from Chatham as Betty Andrews, Jim Clancy from Basking Ridge as Sidney Carlton, Parker Ebert from Westfield as Luther Beatty, Paula Ehrenberg from Summit as MJ McMann, Alan Ellis from Florham Park as Larry Vauxhall, Ed Faver from Roselle as Phil Hewlit, Sharon Garry from Cedar Grove as Zora Bloch, Michael Gencarelli from Little Falls as Wayne Wellacre, David Romankow from Gillette as Kevin T. Emery, Terri Sturtevant from Hillsborough as Dorothy Tree-Hapgood, Idris Talbott from Harrison as Walter E. Parsons and Kevin Vislocky from Hamburg as Bart Francis.

Rounding out Wesel's talented production team, the Producer is Emily Miller, Production Coordinators are Leslie Williams-Ellis and Joe DeVico, Stage Managers are Ellie Leick and Janet Sales, Scenic Designers is Roy Pancirov and Alan Ellis, Scenic Painting is Dean Sickler, Sound Design is Joe DeVico, Costume Designer is Heidi Hart, Lighting Designer is Ed Whitman and Props & Set Decoration is Carol Saso.

Performance dates are October 14, 15, 20, 21 and 22 at 8pm and October 16 and 23 at 3pm. All performances are at the Chatham Playhouse, 23 North Passaic Avenue, in Chatham. Tickets are $25 for adults and $23 for youth/senior. Join us for a talk back about the production and meet members of the company, immediately following the matinee on October 16.

We are excited to welcome audiences into the Chatham Playhouse for our production of "Inspecting Carol". You can help the show go on! A COVID exposure means that our show could potentially lose a performance or be shut down. Proof of vaccination is not required, masks are required. We encourage all patrons to be vaccinated and wear a mask while inside the theater. We ask if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, you stay home. These requirements are subject to change based on local health advisories.

Tickets can be purchased at our Box Office or Online. To access the theater's new online ticketing service, where you can now reserve your particular seat, simply go to ccp.booktix.com. The service is available 24 hours a day and tickets can be purchased online up until three hours prior to curtain on the day of a performance. Chatham Playhouse's box office will begin accepting phone reservations on October 4 at (973) 635-7363. For information regarding box office hours, please call the box office number listed above. Patrons with special needs requiring seating accommodations should contact the Playhouse at least 24 hours prior to the performance. Without prior notice, accommodations cannot be guaranteed.



