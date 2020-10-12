Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival Continues With TEVYE SERVED RAW: GARNISHED WITH JEWS OCTOBER

This single weekend event will be presented October 22 through October 25.

Centenary Stage Company's Fringe Festival continues October 22 through October 25 with Tevye Served Raw: Garnished with Jews. See the Tevye stories performed as the man who wrote them intended! Discover what's not in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF -- plus hilarious stories and sketches by the man they called "the Jewish Mark Twain". Tevye Served Raw gives you a real picture of Jewish life in Eastern Europe, as described by a man who was actually there -- the Greatest (and funniest) Jewish Writer Ever, Sholem Aleichem. Featuring a cast of Broadway/Off-Broadway/movie/television/Yiddish theater veterans -- and Hackettstown favorites.

The show is comprised of Sholem Aleichem's stories about Tevye the Dairyman, which inspired the 1964 musical, Fiddler on the Roof. Tevye Served Raw goes back to Sholem Aleichem's original, and it shows you what they left out of Fiddler. It's about holding true to the authenticity to the stories and heritage of Aleichem, who is widely regarded as the leading Yiddish author and playwright of his day. Plus, you find out what happened to the characters after the plot of the musical ends. Tevye Served Raw is performed in English and Yiddish-with-English-supertitles.

This single weekend event will be presented October 22 through October 25 in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue in Hackettstown, NJ.

Centenary Stage Company, the professional theater in residency on the campus of Centenary University, remains committed to the health and safety of our community and adheres to all requirements and regulations set forth by the State of New Jersey under executive order 183. As such, CSC is taking measures to ensure the safety of our patrons, staff, volunteers and artists. These measures include but are not limited to; practicing social distancing, requiring masks/facial coverings, limited maximum capacity, contactless ticketing, among several safety protocols. For more information regarding CSC's COVID-19 policies and procedures please visit centenarystageco.org/faq.

Performance dates and times are Thursday, October 22 at 7:30 pm; Friday October 23 at 8:00 pm; Saturday, October 24 at 8:00 pm and Sunday, October 25 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $22.50 to $27.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12. Thursday evening is a Buy One Get One rush ticket special when purchased at the box office beginning at 5:30 PM. Tickets and more information are available online at centenarystageco.org or by calling the box office at (908) 979 - 0900.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900. The box office is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5 PM and two hours prior to all performances. The Centenary Stage Company box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2020-2021 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, and CSC corporate sponsors, including Premiere Season Sponsor The House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You