Centenary Stage Company Presents World Premiere Production Of OFF THE MAP By Christine Foster

Mar. 20, 2023  

Originally a part of the 2022 Women Playwright Series readings, Off the Map by Christine Foster is now turning into a fully realized production at Centenary Stage Company.

Performances will run March 23 through April 2 in the Kutz Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center of the Centenary University campus at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Tickets range from $25.00 - $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900

Off the Map tells the story of Denny and Claire, who have retired to the wilds of Central America. Here, they quickly discover that things are not as they were expecting, neither in their relationship, nor in their new property. A mysterious Mound is discovered by a pair of archaeologists who arrive on the scene, making a shattering discovery which will challenge all their beliefs about what is ever truly real and what is imagined. Off the Map is part of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance 2023 Stages Festival, made possible by support from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey; OceanFirst Foundation; Fund for the New Jersey Blind; New Jersey Manufacturers; and Customers Bank. www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages

Starring in this production are Centenary Stage Company favorites including: David Sitler, Carolyn Popp, Phil E. Eichinger, & Kayla Yepez. Leading the cast is David Sitler, who plays Denny Newhart and Carolyn Popp as Claire Newhart. Sitler has been onstage here with CSC in 6 productions and many readings, most recently as Louis The Ladykillers. Carolyn Popp plays has also performed several times at CSC, including in Ghost Train & Cripple of Inishmaan but, most recently, as Mrs. Potts in Beauty and the Beast. Phil E. Eichinger plays Dr. Julio Ferrero and was last seen at Centenary Stage nine years ago in The Liar. In that time, he has appeared on TV in Gotham (FOX), Difficult People (HULU), Law & Order SVU (NBC), Taxi Brooklyn (NBC), Do No Harm (NBC) & White Collar (USA.) As for today, he has written and is currently pitching a Gotham spinoff pilot called Culpepper, inspired by his character. The cast is completed with Kayla Yepez as Angela Lang. Yepez, a current Centenary University student, a junior in the theatre program and has been in shows such as Cinderella (Stepsister Joy), Grace for President (Grace), The Wiz (Dorothy) and Living Dead in Denmark (Juliet).

The World Premiere is being directed by Georgia Mallory Guy. Mallory Guy is a professional actor/director, whose regional credits include: Milwaukee Rep., Orlando Shakes, Pittsburgh Irish and Classical, Centenary Stage, Palm Beach Dramaworks, Florida Rep., American Stage, freeFall, Jobsite, Stageworks, Tampa Rep., Banyan, A Simple Theatre, ThinkTank, The Show Palace, Monomoy and Festival 56 among others. She is also the Producing Artistic Director of ThinkTank Theatre. Georgia has served as professor of theater at Centenary University, the University of South Florida, Ohio University, and a Guest Artist at Troy University.

Performance dates and times for Off the Map are Thursdays, March 23 and 30 at 7:30 pm; Fridays, March 24 and 31 at 8:00 pm; Saturdays, March 25 and April 1 at 8:00 pm; and Sundays, March 26 and April 2 at 2:00 pm. Tickets range from $25.00 - $29.50 for adults with discounts available for seniors, students, and children under 12 for select performances and Thursday evening performances.

Centenary Stage Company offers discounted tickets for NJEA members with proof of membership. This is a 15% discount on ticket prices for performances of Centenary Stage Company theatre productions from Sunday through Friday.

For more information, or to reserve tickets, visit centenarystageco.org or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

This event is part of the New Jersey Theatre Alliance 2023 Stages Festival, made possible by support from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts; The Horizon Foundation for New Jersey; OceanFirst Foundation; Fund for the New Jersey Blind; New Jersey Manufacturers; and Customers Bank. www.njtheatrealliance.org/stages.




