Centenary Stage Company Launches Brand New RECORDED LIVE! Series With Rent Control

The brand-new program is set to feature a variety of live programming presented during CSC's 2020-21 season.

Centenary Stage Company launches Recorded LIVE! Series with Rent Control, now available for digital streaming through November 15. The brand-new program is set to feature a variety of live programming presented during CSC's 2020-21 season in an on-line digital format for a limited time.

To rent visit centenarystageco.org/recorded-live-series. All rentals are $10.00 and active rentals are available for 72 hours after purchase. All rentals must be made through the Centenary Stage Company website.

"It's all pretty exciting, like our own version of Amazon Prime but for live CSC events", said General Manager Christopher Young, "although we are taking every precaution to create a safe in-person theatre experience, we ultimately recognize that there may be folks who just don't quite feel comfortable yet returning to the theatre for in-person programming so we continue to explore options to bring our programming to our patrons in a variety of different accessible digital formats."

The Recorded LIVE! Series is the first of a variety of digital programming Centenary Stage Company plans to offer during the 2020-21 season, including Live Streaming options for certain events. All Recorded LIVE! Series events utilize a multi-camera set up that records a live performance of the presented event. Once recorded, footage is compiled and edited together to create a cohesive viewing experience. "It really is quite complex." says Young, "multiple cameras allow us to capture multiple angles and frames that, when edited together, allows us to create a really dynamic video presentation of the live performance. We were really inspired by The National Theatre Live series and the way in which they are creating digital cinematic adaptations of their live performances."

To rent visit centenarystageco.org/recorded-live-series and select the available video of your choice. Once selected, patrons will be presented with the rental option and prompted to sign in or create a member account. Member accounts are required in order to participate. Once an account is created patrons will be prompted to either enter their credit card information into the secure checkout system or to process payment via PayPal. Once payment is processed and accepted, in either of the two available formats, the video will automatically be made available for a 72-hour period and patrons may watch the video as frequently during the rental period as they wish. Patrons who wish to rent and watch at another time during the rental period may do so by simply logging back into their member account when they visit the Centenary Stage Company website.

For more information or assistance with The Recorded LIVE! Series please call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979 - 0900 or chat with a CSC staff member live via centenarystageco.org. The Centenary Stage Company Box Office and live chat is open Monday through Friday from 1 - 5PM and two hours prior to every performance. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ on the campus of Centenary University. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in Centenary Stage Company news and special offers.

The 2020-2021 season of performing arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, and CSC corporate sponsors, including Premiere Season Sponsor The House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors Hackettstown Medical Center Atlantic Health System, Home Instead Senior Care (Washington), and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You