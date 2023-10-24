Celeste Mancinelli Comes to St. Peter's Episcopal Church

The performance is on Friday October 27th at 7pm.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

Stage performer, Celeste Mancinelli has an extremely funny and deeply moving story to tell.

After successful regional performances, actor/singer/writer Celeste Mancinelli now brings her compelling mix of humor and poignancy to St. Peter's Episcopal Church 121 South Street, Morristown,NJ on Friday October 27th at 7pm.

This show received 2 Broadway World Awards including Best New Play and Best Performance In A Play.

Celeste's show recounts her 200-mile walk on the Portuguese Route to Santiago de Compostela. Her desire to share this experience brought her to the legendary teacher/director Wynn Handman, who helped her develop the show at his NYC studio.

Now Celeste embarks on a new "Camino," bringing this true account of her walk to the stage. "This piece is about minimalism and simplicity, self-reflection and honesty," says Mancinelli, a veteran stage actress. "In sharing this piece my goal is to inspire others to take their own journey - to fully live their own Caminos".

Reservations can be made by emailing crycamino@gmail.com

Free Will Offering- Portion of proceeds to benefit The Friends of the Anglican Centre in Santiago

For more info on "Crying On The Camino" please visit www.crycamino.com




