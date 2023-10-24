Celeste Mancinelli Comes to St. Peter's Episcopal Church

The performance is on Friday October 27th at 7pm.
Stage performer, Celeste Mancinelli has an extremely funny and deeply moving story to tell.
After successful regional performances, actor/singer/writer Celeste Mancinelli now brings her compelling mix of humor and poignancy to St. Peter's Episcopal Church 121 South Street, Morristown,NJ on Friday October 27th at 7pm.
This show received 2 Broadway World Awards including Best New Play and Best Performance In A Play.
Celeste's show recounts her 200-mile walk on the Portuguese Route to Santiago de Compostela. Her desire to share this experience brought her to the legendary teacher/director Wynn Handman, who helped her develop the show at his NYC studio.
Now Celeste embarks on a new "Camino," bringing this true account of her walk to the stage. "This piece is about minimalism and simplicity, self-reflection and honesty," says Mancinelli, a veteran stage actress. "In sharing this piece my goal is to inspire others to take their own journey - to fully live their own Caminos".
Reservations can be made by emailing crycamino@gmail.com
Free Will Offering- Portion of proceeds to benefit The Friends of the Anglican Centre in Santiago
For more info on "Crying On The Camino" please visit www.crycamino.com
