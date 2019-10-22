Celebrate The Holidays With Postmodern Jukebox At MPAC

This holiday season, Scott Bradlee's Postmodern inaugural Christmas tour, entitled "A Very Postmodern Christmas," comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Thursday, November 21 at 8 pm. Tickets are $39-$79.

Fans can expect the same originality, wit, and virtuosic live musical performances that have garnered them viral online stardom and worldwide acclaim, but for the first time they will witness a revitalization of the idea of a holiday tour itself!

The tour will feature PMJ's rotating retro collective of showstopping vocalists, dancers, and instrumentalists. This time, they're mashing up timeless holiday classics along with some of today's pop hits in the "vintage" styles of 1920s hot jazz, doo wop, and Motown that you've come to expect from them. When asked about what to expect from the show, Bradlee said, "Put simply: it's the touring equivalent of Bing Crosby singing "Little Drummer Boy" with David Bowie."

Started by Bradlee in 2009, Postmodern Jukebox (PMJ) has gone on to amass over 1.2 Billion YouTube views with 4.2 Million Subscribers, and have chalked up more than 2.3 Million Fans on Facebook. For the past half decade, PMJ has toured the world, playing hundreds of shows to sold-out houses on six continents. They've also performed on shows like "Good Morning America," topped iTunes and Billboard charts, and caught the attention of NPR Music, NBC News and a wide array of celebrity fans.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You