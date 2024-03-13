Cast Set for World Premiere of A THOUSAND MAIDS at Two River Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Two River Theater has revealed the cast and creative team for the world premiere comedy, A Thousand Maids, by Tony Meneses (The Hombres, Guadalupe in the Guest Room), directed by Drama League Director's Project Fellow and recipient of the Yale 2019 Kauffman Memorial Prize, Aneesha Kudtarkar (Water by the Spoonful, Queen). The show will run April 6 – April 28, 2024 in the Marion Huber Theater.

The world premiere focuses on Cordelia who needs to design a maid's costume, but she can't stop thinking about The Help and Maid in Manhattan and Gone with the Wind and As Good As It Gets and… and… and… How can she find a way to show these women for who they really are?

“I am thrilled to welcome Tony Meneses back to Red Bank,” says Artistic Director Justin Waldman. “Building a deep and sustained relationship with an artist is a tremendous gift – both to the artist who is afforded the opportunity to grow their craft and the community who is along for that ride. It is a privilege to continue the journey with Tony and his hilarious and poignant World Premiere.”

The cast includes: Deonna Bouye (Two River's Guadalupe in the Guestroom, The Revolving Cycles Truly and Steadily Roll'd) as Butterfly, Natalie Woolams-Torres (The Fears, Tiny Beautiful Things) as Cordelia, Kate Rigg (Collective Rage, A Thousand Splendid Suns) as Vivian, and Maria Elena Ramirez (72 Miles to Go…, Little Women) as Lupe.

The creative team includes: Scenic Designer Alexander Dodge, Costume Designer Kara Harmon, Lighting Designer Cat Tate Starmer, Sound/Composition Designer Fabian Obispo, Hair & Makeup Designer Gabbie Vincent, Dramaturg Sonia Desai, Dialect Coach Nathan Crocker, Stage Manager Genevieve Ortiz, and Assistant Stage Manager Brillian Qi-Bell.

EVENTS

Wednesday, April 10 at 5:30PM in Studio A

IN THE KNOW WITH Tony Meneses

Artistic Director Justin Waldman hosts an intimate conversation with A Thousand Maids playwright Tony Meneses. Coffee and cookies will be available starting at 5:30 PM, with the discussion set to start at 5:45 PM. Attendance for this pre-show event is FREE; A Thousand Maids 7PM performance tickets sold separately. *Please note: The event will be filmed, with full video capture available the following week.

Friday, March 22 from 7:00-9:00pm

A SALUTE TO EBONY FASHION WITH TANISHA C. FORD

Join us for this Fashion Retrospective and fundraiser with special guest, Tanisha Ford, author of Our Secret Society, Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power behind the Civil Rights Movement. Ford, who is an influencer, was named to Root Magazine's list of 100 Most Influential African Americans. A Salute to Ebony Magazine, which was first published in 1945 by Johnson Publishing Company. Its founder, John Johnson, gave the Black community a magazine that rivaled the sleekness of “Look” and “Life” Magazines. While his wife, Eunice, created its traveling Haute Couture fashion show aptly called Ebony Fashion Fair. It was an extravaganza in the Black community, much like the fashion buzz of energy that is associated with The Met Gala. Tickets for this fundraiser start at $100 and can be purchased at https://secure.givelively.org/event/t-thomas-fortune-foundation/a-salute-to-ebony-fashion-with-tanisha-c-ford

Additional events will be announced in the coming weeks.

TICKET INFORMATION

Regular ticket prices range from $45-$75, and can be purchased by phone, in person or at www.tworivertheater.org. Discounts are available for seniors, military, and ticket buyers age 35 and under. Groups of 10 or more receive a 20% discount, and should email groups@trtc.org directly to book. Two -show subscriptions are also available for purchase at the low price of $120. Subscriptions can be purchased online, by phone or at the Box Office.

Student Matinees are selling fast, and space is extremely limited! Performance dates are April 18, April 24, and April 25 at 10AM. For more information, visit https://tworivertheater.org/student-matinees/ or email stumats@trtc.org.

ACCESS SERVICES

Access services for A Thousand Maids will include an open-captioned and audio described performance on Saturday, April 27th at 3PM, a Play Date on Saturday, April 20th at 3PM, offering free childcare services and discounted tickets for caregivers attending that performance, a Fragrance Free performance which takes place on Saturday, April 13 at 3pm, and for which audience members are asked to refrain from wearing colognes, perfumes or scented oils for the safety and comfort all, and a Pay-What-You-Wish performance, timing TBD. For more information on Two River Theater's access services, visit https://tworivertheater.org/accessibility/