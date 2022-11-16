CELTIC ANGELS CHRISTMAS Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center This Holiday Season
This joyous celebration of traditional and contemporary Irish and holiday music captivates audiences of all ages.
Enjoy an old-fashioned Irish holiday celebration when Celtic Angels Christmas comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, December 9 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $39-$69.
This joyous celebration of traditional and contemporary Irish and holiday music captivates audiences of all ages with the magic of the season features the impeccable harmonies of the Celtic Angels, the show-stopping step dancing of the Celtic Knight Dancers and music by Trinity Band Ensemble.
Starring the quintessential vocals of Louise Barry, Chloe Haven, Olivia Bradley, Michaela Groth and Katie Sweeney, these dynamic divas enthrall and delight with their jaw dropping performances and harmonies. Musical arranger Peter Sheridan (Cavan, Celtic Thunder) ingeniously marries the old and new worlds with traditional and contemporary Irish and holiday tunes, brought to life by the immensely talented Trinity Ensemble.
Under the watchful eye of Irish Step Dance Director, Sarah Costello (Belfast, ADCRG), the Celtic Knight Dancers seem to defy gravity as they command the stage with their powerful, percussive presence. Written, directed and choreographed by Dublin native Louise Barry (Dublin, The Diddley Idols / National Theatre) this wonderfully nostalgic journey will have you dashing through the snow to the local snugs of Ireland, where a step is expected, sing alongs are mandatory and good craic is had by all.
Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2022-2023 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.
More Hot Stories For You
November 16, 2022
For eight times only, the award-winning Equity professional East Lynne Theater Company presents 'Christmas Presents from the Past.' Aside from O. Henry's 'The Gift of the Magi,' in which a loving couple exchange unique gifts, the other tales are 'The Christmas Masquerade,' 'The Snow Image,' and 'What the Bells Saw and Said.'
A CHRISTMAS CAROL Returns to the McCarter Next Month
November 16, 2022
McCarter Theatre Center has announced the return of the beloved holiday tradition, A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens. Returning to the McCarter stage for the first time since 2019, the spectacular classic production is adapted and directed by Lauren Keating.
Members Of Chicago, Whitesnake, Billy Joel, and Trans-Siberian Orchestra Featured In New Single From Studio D'Lux
November 15, 2022
Studio D'lux is a unique musical venture fueled by singer, songwriter and instrumentalist Doug Kistner, who writes and produces all the songs released by the group.
The Village People, Blippi, And Boney James Announced At BergenPAC
November 15, 2022
bergenPAC announces new shows that will take place in the newly renovated theater. The Village People bring their iconic disco hits to town on Wednesday, Jan. 18. Blippi returns with The Wonderful World Tour on Saturday, March 18. Jazz/R&B saxophonist Boney James grooves out on Friday, April 17.
Carlie Craig Leads Performers Theatre Workshop's Comedy Crew
November 15, 2022
With Performers Theatre Workshop's incredible faculty Carlie Craig, Kevin Daniels, Drew Wildman, Sherry Harrington, Carey Gsell, Sam Boelens, Tiffany Grosswell, Adam LeBow and more - The PTW Comedy Crew will have culminating performances at comedy clubs in NJ!