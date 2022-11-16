CELTIC ANGELS CHRISTMAS Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center This Holiday Season

Enjoy an old-fashioned Irish holiday celebration when Celtic Angels Christmas comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center on Friday, December 9 at 7:30 pm. Tickets are $39-$69.

This joyous celebration of traditional and contemporary Irish and holiday music captivates audiences of all ages with the magic of the season features the impeccable harmonies of the Celtic Angels, the show-stopping step dancing of the Celtic Knight Dancers and music by Trinity Band Ensemble.

Starring the quintessential vocals of Louise Barry, Chloe Haven, Olivia Bradley, Michaela Groth and Katie Sweeney, these dynamic divas enthrall and delight with their jaw dropping performances and harmonies. Musical arranger Peter Sheridan (Cavan, Celtic Thunder) ingeniously marries the old and new worlds with traditional and contemporary Irish and holiday tunes, brought to life by the immensely talented Trinity Ensemble.

Under the watchful eye of Irish Step Dance Director, Sarah Costello (Belfast, ADCRG), the Celtic Knight Dancers seem to defy gravity as they command the stage with their powerful, percussive presence. Written, directed and choreographed by Dublin native Louise Barry (Dublin, The Diddley Idols / National Theatre) this wonderfully nostalgic journey will have you dashing through the snow to the local snugs of Ireland, where a step is expected, sing alongs are mandatory and good craic is had by all.

Mayo Performing Arts Center, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, presents a wide range of programs that entertain, enrich, and educate the diverse population of the region and enhance the economic vitality of Northern New Jersey. The 2022-2023 season is made possible, in part, by a grant the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State, a Partner Agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as support received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation and numerous corporations, foundations and individuals. Mayo Performing Arts Center was named 2016 Outstanding Historic Theatre by the League of Historic American Theatres, and is ranked in the top 50 mid-sized performing arts centers by Pollstar Magazine.