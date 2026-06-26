Bill Bellamy, Luenell, Mark Curry & Tacarra Williams Set for NJPAC's THANKSGIVING COMEDY FEST

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) has announced the return of its annual Thanksgiving Comedy Fest, bringing together comedy favorites Bill Bellamy, Luenell, Mark Curry, and Tacarra Williams for one night only. The event will take place on Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. in Prudential Hall.

Bill Bellamy first rose to prominence on Def Comedy Jam, where he famously coined the phrase "booty call." His career has spanned stand-up, television, and film, with credits including Who's Got Jokes?, Last Comic Standing, Any Given Sunday, and Insecure.

Luenell, known for her fearless comedic style, is perhaps best remembered for her breakout role in Borat. Her extensive film and television credits also include A Star Is Born, Dolemite Is My Name, Hotel Transylvania, Taken 2, That's My Boy, Snoop Dogg's Bad Girls of Comedy, and Lopez.

Mark Curry is best known for starring as Mark Cooper in the ABC sitcom Hangin' with Mr. Cooper. He has also appeared in Martin, The Jamie Foxx Show, and Tyler Perry's House of Payne, while his stand-up has been showcased on HBO's One Night Stand, Comedy Central Presents, and Def Comedy Jam.

Rounding out the lineup is Tacarra Williams, whose candid, high-energy comedy has earned her a growing national following. Williams has appeared in a Comedy Central special produced by Kevin Hart, opened for comedians including Tony Rock, DeRay Davis, and Bill Bellamy, and appeared on Shaq's All-Star Comedy Jam and NBC's Bring the Funny.

The Thanksgiving Comedy Fest takes place Saturday, November 28, 2026, at 8:00 p.m. in Prudential Hall at New Jersey Performing Arts Center.

Tickets for the Thanksgiving Comedy Fest go on sale Friday, June 26, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets early, as this event is expected to sell out quickly. Tickets can be purchased online at www.njpac.org, by phone, or in person at the NJPAC Box Office.

Located in the heart of Newark, New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) is a premier venue for world-class entertainment, serving the community with a diverse range of arts programming throughout the year. For more information and the latest event updates, visit www.njpac.org.

Need more New Jersey Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...