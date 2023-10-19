Bergen Performing Arts Center 19th Annual Gala Celebrates Success And Raises Funds For Performing Arts School

bergenPAC's 19th Annual Gala Raises Funds for Performing Arts School

By: Oct. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Photos: First Look at Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More in HAIR at Two Ri Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More in HAIR
Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop HARMONY Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Algonquin Arts Theatre Presents THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME Photo 4 Photos: Algonquin Arts Theatre Presents THE HUNCHBACK OF NOTRE DAME

Bergen Performing Arts Center 19th Annual Gala Celebrates Success And Raises Funds For Performing Arts School

bergenPAC, New Jersey's premiere Arts Center, recently hosted its highly anticipated annual gala fundraising event featuring a captivating performance by Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The sold-out event entertained attendees honored outstanding individuals, and recognized the dedication of long-time bergenPAC employees.

The gala served to celebrate bergenPAC's 19th anniversary and highlight its commitment to arts education. The event successfully met its fundraising goal, which will directly support the expansion of bergenPAC's Performing Arts School. With this funding, the school can enhance its special needs arts programs and provide additional scholarship opportunities for underserved students, ensuring that arts education reaches a broader audience.

The gala also provided an opportunity to honor exceptional individuals who have made significant contributions to bergenPAC and the community. Lloyd Rosenberg, AIA, President & CEO of DMR Architects, received The Standing Ovation Award. Rosenberg's visionary leadership and commitment to preserving bergenPAC's historical brilliance while transforming it into a modern state-of-the-art cultural center have been instrumental in the organization's success. 

During the pandemic, Liz Corsini, MPH, was presented with The Legends Award for her outstanding partnership with bergenPAC and the Bergen Family Center. Corsini's dedication brought a wide range of essential programs to the community, benefiting individuals of all ages. Her collaboration with bergenPAC's Performing Arts School was crucial in fulfilling the organization's mission of providing arts education to underserved communities during challenging times. 

bergenPAC's Board Chair Valerie V. Huttle said, "Proceeds from our annual Gala go toward expanding programs for our Performing Arts School, in underwriting our initiative to make arts education more accessible for all students in the community, while also funding our broader mission. This includes partnerships with New Jersey Public Schools presenting assemblies, arts education collaboration for kids with special needs, and presenting health and wellness initiatives."  

The success of bergenPAC's 19th Annual Gala was only possible with the generous support of the community, gala patrons, and gala sponsors. Their commitment to the arts and the community has significantly impacted bergenPAC's ability to provide transformative arts experiences.

For more information about bergenPAC's Performing Arts School and to donate to support their programs, please visit bergenPAC.org.
 
 
About Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) Founded in 2003, the 1,367-seat Bergen Performing Arts Center, or bergenPAC, is the area's cultural mecca. The theater's legacy started in 1926 when it opened as the Englewood Plaza movie theater. United Artists purchased the building in 1967 and kept the doors open until 1973. Through the efforts of a group of local citizens under the leadership of John Harms, the John Harms Center came to life in 1976. In 2003, a small group of dedicated individuals led by Frank Huttle III helped preserve this special theater and rechristened it the Bergen Performing Arts Center. The historic Art Deco-style theater boasts one of the finest acoustic halls in the United States, attracting a stellar roster of world-class entertainment. The jewel in our crown is The Performing Arts School at bergenPAC – the innovative, educational performing arts initiative that, through programs, classes, outreach, school shows, and main theater presented shows, reaches more than 30,000 students and community youth annually. The Performing Arts School provides community youth, age 2 months to 21 years, with unique, "hands-on" training in music, dance, and theater by industry professionals. Through the ongoing generosity of sponsors, donors, members, and patrons, the not-for-profit 501 (c)(3) corporation bergenPAC and The Performing Arts School can thrive and enrich our community. 
 
Bergen Performing Arts Center (bergenPAC) is a theater of and for the community it serves throughout northern New Jersey by leading the way with a creative focus, educational resource, and engine of economic vitality. A nonprofit 501 (c)(3) organization, bergenPAC's mission is to make live performing arts and arts education accessible to its diverse community by building an innovative home for artists and teachers of excellence and relevance who entertain, enlighten, inspire, and inform their audiences and students. bergenPAC's Performing Arts School is the areas' leading cultural and arts educational institution in Northern New Jersey, which shall guide and liberate the imagination of our youth and expand the lives of our adults. Invest in the Arts by Taking a Leading Role Supporting the Renovation and Arts Education. For more information, visit www.bergenpac.org.




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Marylyn McLaughlin Named as Vice Chair of MPACs Board of Trustees Photo
Marylyn McLaughlin Named as Vice Chair of MPAC's Board of Trustees

Marylyn McLaughlin has been named as Vice Chair of MPAC's Board of Trustees. Ms. McLaughlin is the first woman to hold this position on the MPAC Board. 

2
A NIGHTMARE ON BROADWAY Comes to Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center This Month Photo
A 'NIGHTMARE' ON BROADWAY Comes to Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center This Month

Skyline Theatre Company, a 20-year-old professional theatre company previously calling Bergen County its home, will continue its 2023 season in Bloomfield on Sunday, October 29 at 4:00pm with a one-performance-only Broadway musical tribute to all things Halloween in A ‘NIGHTMARE' ON BROADWAY.

3
MEET THE OAKLEYS Comes to Freehold Next Month Photo
MEET THE OAKLEYS Comes to Freehold Next Month

Center Players presents Meet the Oakleys, an original historical play at historic Oakley Farms on Saturday, November 18th at 2pm and 6pm.

4
Passaic Native Comedian Tom Papa Set To Perform At NJPAC, October 21 Photo
Passaic Native Comedian Tom Papa Set To Perform At NJPAC, October 21

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) welcomes Passaic native, Tom Papa, one of America's greatest comedians will perform live in Newark on Saturday, October 21st, at 8 pm.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert Video
Preview Songs from Paper Mill's 2023/2024 Season with New Voices Concert
In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More Video
In Rehearsals for PAL JOEY with Ephraim Sykes, Aisha Jackson & More
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway Video
HARMONY Celebrates First Preview on Broadway
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
A Man for All Seasons in New Jersey A Man for All Seasons
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (10/18-11/05)Tracker
She Kills Monster in New Jersey She Kills Monster
Playhouse 22 (2/09-2/25)
Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas in New Jersey Tomáseen Foley’s A Celtic Christmas
Sieminski Theater (12/09-12/09)
Eleemosynary in New Jersey Eleemosynary
Playhouse 22 (1/06-1/14)
A Christmas Carol in New Jersey A Christmas Carol
Playhouse 22 (12/08-12/17)
The Minutes in New Jersey The Minutes
The Summit Playhouse (10/13-10/28)
The Niceties in New Jersey The Niceties
Playhouse 22 (11/11-11/19)
The String Queens in New Jersey The String Queens
Enlow Recital Hall (10/21-10/21)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (5/17-5/17)
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
Mayo Performing Arts Center (2/15-2/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You