Bergen County Players to Present BROADWAY KARAOKE NIGHT IN THE PARK

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In celebration of musical theater and the launch of a new theater season, the Westwood Recreation Department and Bergen County Players are inviting residents of Westwood and nearby towns to take part in "Broadway Karaoke Night in the Park" on Saturday, September 5th from 5:30 to 8:30pm.

Held at Westwood's historic Veterans' Park Bandstand lawn, this free, family-friendly event invites theater lovers of all ages to step up to the microphone and belt out their favorite show tunes. The evening will conclude with a special sneak peek performance by the cast of BCP's upcoming season-opener, the Tony Award-winning musical phenomenon, Mel Brooks' The Producers.

Event Highlights & Activities:

On-Site Karaoke Sign-ups: Open to all skill levels on a first-come, first-served basis starting at 5:30 PM.

Season Ticket Raffle: Every karaoke participant will be automatically entered into a drawing to win free tickets to an upcoming production during BCP's 2026-2027 season.

Community Picnic: Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, and picnic baskets to enjoy an evening of live entertainment under the stars.

Previewing BCP's 94th Season-Opener: The Producers

The event offers a first look at BCP's production of The Producers, opening this September at the historic Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell. Based on Mel Brooks' classic 1967 film, the record-breaking 12-time Tony Award-winning musical follows a washed-up Broadway producer and a timid accountant who scheme to turn a guaranteed flop into a financial windfall-only to accidentally create a runaway smash hit.

BCP's production coincides with two major national milestones: the 25th anniversary of the musical's Broadway debut and a worldwide celebration of comedy legend Mel Brooks' 100th birthday.

All performances will be held at The Little Firehouse Theatre, BCP's home since 1949. Tickets and season subscriptions can be reserved online at www.bcplayers.org or by calling the box office at 201-261-4200.

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