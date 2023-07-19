Beloved Jazz Vocalist Madelenie Peyroux Will Perform At NJPAC As Part Of The Td James Moody Jazz Festival

Peyroux will perform songs from her best-selling and most iconic release, Careless Love.

By: Jul. 19, 2023

As part of The TD James Moody Jazz Festival, beloved jazz vocalist Madeleine Peyroux will perform songs from her best-selling and most iconic release, Careless Love, on Friday, November 3rd at 8:00 p.m. at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC)
 
Peyroux began her career as a jazz artist; however, her influences spanned far beyond one genre—and the compositions selected for Careless Love showcased this versatility. From inspired interpretations of songs by Elliot Smith (“Between the Bars”), Leonard Cohen (“Dance Me to the End of Love”), and Hank Williams (“Weary Blues”) to more traditional fare made famous by Bessie Smith (“Don't Cry Baby”), Billie Holiday (“No More,” “I'll Look Around”), and Josephine Baker (“J'ai Deux Amours”), Careless Love offered something for every music fan.

Much like songbird Edith Piaf, Madeleine Peyroux spent her teenage years busking the busy streets of Paris. Like the 'little sparrow,' Madeleine befriended the city's street musicians and made its Latin quarter her first performing stage. Years later, Peyroux would cite iconic Piaf as an influence on her music and record a rendition of the classic La Vie En Rose, soulfully capturing the tune's romanticism and melancholy.
 
Peyroux signed a contract with Rounder Records and was introduced to Larry Klein (Joni Mitchell, Herbie Hancock, Shawn Colvin), a legendary producer with whom she would form a long-lasting creative partnership. Klein's sonically diverse background would also perfectly match the singer-songwriter.
 
Born in Athens, Georgia, in 1974, Madeleine “grew up in a house filled with music” and, from an early age, “instinctively realized music's soothing power.” Still, her teenage years in the French capital turned the childhood notion into an all-consuming vocation for life.   
 
Jazz fans will be delighted to experience Madeleine Peyroux live in this intimate performance, part of the TD James Moody Jazz Festival. With her sweet-and-smoky voice, the beloved jazz vocalist breathes magic into timeless standards and self-penned originals. This program highlights a variety of songs from across Madeleine's discography, a living testament to her artistic metamorphoses and the evolutions yet to come.
 
Tickets to see Madeleine Peyroux go on-sale Friday, July 21 at 10:00 a.m. and can be purchased by visiting NJPAC.org or calling 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.




Recommended For You