BWW Blog: Albums on Broadway?: The Best Records that Deserve to Shine on Stage

Ever wonder what it would be like to see your very favorite album come to life on a Broadway stage? For many fans, it's a fantasy that they would love to see become a reality. Imagine seeing every song become its own unique scene with well developed characters, lyrics and set design that perfectly encapsulates the artist's vision. After the success and positive reactions to Alanis Morissette's album, Jagged Little Pill, becoming a show that many have learned to love and for good reason, more albums could be hitting stages soon.

Although this show is the first to break boundaries from bringing a popular album to a stage on the iconic street in New York City, it's easy for fans to imagine what other albums from artists would feel like on such a different scale. Music has always told a story for anyone who is willing to listen which means adapting albums into a musical wouldn't be a difficult task. These records are not only widely loved favorites by fans or highly popular, but also each tell a unique story that could be created into a stunning Broadway show.

Lover- Taylor Swift

Easily one of the dreamiest studio albums to ever exist, Lover, would make the most perfect addition to Broadway. With a total of eighteen songs ranging from mostly upbeat melodies to slow, meaningful ballads, this album is practically built for a musical rendition. Swift's beautifully crafted lyrics portray several stories about love and important moments in life which could easily be written into a rom-com type show about falling in love in a big city while experiencing the adventures of romance with someone special. The album's aesthetic is also creative by using bright colors and capturing the way happiness feels through art. Many of the songs included on this record such as "Lover", "Paper Rings" and "Death By A Thousand Cuts" among others tell the details of specific instances of a relationship which could be transformed into breathtaking scenes. No matter how you look at it, Lover is one of Swift's best records and one that deserves to be brought to the stage through a heartwarming musical.

thank u, next- Ariana Grande

Not only does the tracklist of twelve R&B/pop songs encapsulate the feel of a chick flick or rom-com, Ariana Grande herself channeled these exact ideas when creating the accompanying music videos for her singles such as "thank u, next", "break up with your girlfriend, i'm bored" and "7 rings". This album would undoubtedly be a huge hit on Broadway for several reasons. With the perfect aesthetics and catchy songs, writing a storyline to bring this album to life on stage would be very unique, but amazing. Following in the steps of a traditional chick flick, thank u, next would be a perfect musical about a girl in high school dealing with heartbreak, self-discovery and empowerment while also addressing raw emotions. Although this might be in competition with Mean Girls and its iconic pink theme, I think that using Grande's fifth studio album as a Broadway show would be more real and easy to connect to for young people on many levels.

Harry Styles- Harry Styles

The ex-One Direction member's self-titled debut album is one to remember for years to come thanks to the one-of-kind rock style mixed with pop and the stunning lyrics that tell honest stories of heartbreak, life and love. Harry Styles could easily be crafted into a coming of age musical, something similar to Be More Chill or Dear Evan Hansen, with a soundtrack using soft rock music and real emotions. With the focus of mental health coming to the forefront of art in all forms, this album can not only tell a story of a young person learning important lessons in life but coping with the struggles of mental health along the way. Fans around the world already love this record so seeing it come to life in such an amazing way would be unlike any other experience and Broadway would certainly see the show become a hit.

Although these three albums are my definite picks to become potential Broadway shows, there are of course many more that would be incredible to see on stage. Some runner ups are 5 Seconds of Summer's sophomore album Sounds Good, Feels Good, Lorde's Melodrama and Niall Horan's Heartbreak Weather. There are a million options and seeing any album adapted to be on a Broadway stage would be such a cool moment. Hopefully sometime in the near future, more stages welcome album inspired shows and give fans a different experience for their favorite pieces of music.

