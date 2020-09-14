BWW Blog: A Letter to High School Freshman Year Me

You are going to do great things and I’m so proud of you!

Dear Freshman Year Me,

It's been quite some time and now I'm checking in from my junior year of college as crazy as that sounds. I know you're just starting a new chapter in your life which is terrifying and unknown, but there's been a few things I've learned in the years since I've been in your shoes that I think you should hear.

One. Do not ever be scared of being yourself. It seems impossible when you're surrounded with people trying to fit in or figure out where they belong in the confusing world we live in, but do not be scared to be you in the most unapologetically way. Sure, people will still judge you because they are jealous you have the confidence to not hide behind silly masks just to be "popular" or well liked. The right people will come to you because they love you for who you really are and that's all that matters.

Two. Find your people. Making friends is intimidating, trust me, it's still something that's a little difficult for me even now. But having a core group of friends who will support you, be there for you and always be a source of happiness whether it's seeing them during the school day or making memories on adventures, is crucial. I can't stress that enough. Days will be infinitely better having those people on your side and I promise you'll be so thankful to go through this crazy journey in life with them.

Three. Embrace every moment. It's going to sound cheesy, but these years fly by and I didn't believe that but it's true. Before you know it, you'll be graduating and going to college or entering the real world so cherish every little thing about this time in your life. It's incredibly special and you will miss it when it's over even if you don't think so now. Go to school events, study hard and make memories to last a lifetime because you should look back on this time and smile, knowing that you enjoyed the time to the fullest extent. It will be worth it, trust me.

Four. Have fun! It'll be a bit weird balancing out studying and school with your social life, but enjoy this time. Don't focus too much on the negative and make sure to spread love and positivity at any time you possibly can. Making the most of every moment will only make everything better plus give you something to look forward to everyday. Stay on top of your work while also keeping the stress in check to focus on enjoying every bit of this part of your life. There will always be time to work, but having fun is only so limited.

Five. Everything will be okay. Sometimes you are going to have days that feel like the end of the world or as if you will never see the brighter side again, but you will. The stress and anxiety of this time is probably going to hit hard which is normal, it's only a matter of remembering that it isn't forever and you will come out on the other side better than before. Nothing is permanent so push through the rough patches and believe in yourself because you can do it even if it seems impossible.

You are going to do great things and I'm so proud of you! I wish I knew a lot of these things before I started this new chapter of life so I hope you find this helpful. Nothing is going to stop you! Rooting for you all the way in the future as always.

From,

College Junior Breanna

Related Articles