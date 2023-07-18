BLACK LIVES / BLUE LIVES Comes to the Theater Project This Month

Performances are  at 7:30pm, Monday and Tuesday, July 31 and August 1.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Contest: Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE Book Photo 1 Enter to Win A Signed Copy of CREATING BACK TO THE FUTURE
Interview: Director Janeece Freeman Clark of SPRING AWAKENING at Vanguard Theater Company Photo 2 Interview: Director Janeece Freeman Clark of SPRING AWAKENING at Vanguard Theater Company in Montclair
Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Show Merch for Holidays in July Photo 3 Get 15% Off Your Favorite Broadway Shows for Holidays in July
Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET to Open This Week At Princeton Summer Theater Photo 4 Dave Malloy's GHOST QUARTET to Open This Week At Princeton Summer Theater

BLACK LIVES / BLUE LIVES Comes to the Theater Project This Month

The Theater Project will be offering the thought-provoking interactive program, Black Lives/Blue Lives at 7:30pm, Monday and Tuesday, July 31 and August 1. Tickets for the performance and facilitated discussion are $20.

The two short interlocking plays were written by two accomplished screenwriters: Black Lives: What I Know was written by Los Angeles-based, Emmy-nominated writer Steve Harper, whose credits include the ABC series American Crime, and the TNT drama Tell Me Your Secrets, while Blue Lives was adapted from Adam Plantinga’s acclaimed non-fiction book, 400 Things Cops Know: Street-Smart Lessons from a Veteran Patrolman, by New Jersey novelist, playwright, and screenwriter Bill Mesce, Jr. The piece is directed by Will Budnikov.

“The Theater Project has a history of choosing material that asks us to consider difficult issues,” says company artistic director Mark Spina. “We want to demonstrate theater’s potential as a safe space for thoughtful discussion and community problem solving.”

The audience conversations that follow the two monologues are facilitated by retired Theater Project Executive Producer Daaimah Talley, and Dr. Sara Compion, director of the Center for Interdisciplinary Studies at Kean University. “There is power in courageously open and respectful dialogue,” says Dr. Compion. “It builds social trust and harmony amongst divided groups. The Black Lives/Blue Lives production offers a venue for this kind of important conversation.”  The program has been offered to schools and organizations around the state for the last two years, thanks in part to grants from the New Jersey Council for the Humanities.

Black Lives/Blue Lives is made possible by a grant from The Puffin Foundation. The program is part of The Theater Project’s Summer Theater Festival at the Burgdorff Cultural Center in Maplewood, NJ, made possible in part by grants from the Essex County Local Arts Program, the Princeton Community Foundation, and many private and corporate donors, such as Ms. Stephanie Fein.

For further information on The Theater Project, a Union Township-based 501(c)3 non-profit, professional theater producing off-Broadway quality shows for New Jersey audiences, or for tickets to Black Lives/Blue Lives, visit TheTheaterProject.org or call 908-809-8865.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Review: SATELLITES by Premiere Stages Brings a Mesmerizing Story of Career, Cosmos, and Ca Photo
Review: SATELLITES by Premiere Stages Brings a Mesmerizing Story of Career, Cosmos, and Caring to the Stage

Premiere Stages at Kean University is now presenting the mesmerizing world premiere of Erin Breznitsky’s play, Satellites at the Bauer Boucher Theatre Center.

2
MEAN GIRLS High School Version Comes to Aspire Performing Arts Company Photo
MEAN GIRLS High School Version Comes to Aspire Performing Arts Company

Aspire Performing Arts Company presents Mean Girls High School Version, July 21–23 at the Barn Theatre in Montville.

3
The Theatre Project to Present KALEIDOSCOPE KABARET This Month Photo
The Theatre Project to Present KALEIDOSCOPE KABARET This Month

The Theater Project will present Kaleidoscope Kabaret, its annual showcase of new work, July 28-30. Audiences are invited to see a variety of short plays by members of the company's Playwrights Workshop whose work has been performed in Canada, Great Britain, New York and around the US.

4
Review: SHIPWRECKED on STNJs Outdoor Stage Thrills with Adventure Photo
Review: SHIPWRECKED on STNJ's Outdoor Stage Thrills with Adventure

Trust The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) to delight and excite theatergoers by presenting an outstanding summertime show on their Outdoor Stage.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD Video Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Arielle Jacobs, Lea Salonga, Jose Llana, and More Talk HERE LIES LOVE on CBS Sunday Morning
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video
Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peerless
Princeton Summer Theater (7/20-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Rock of Ages
Exit 82 Theatre (7/14-7/30)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Satellites by Erin Breznitsky
Premiere Stages at Kean University (7/13-7/30)Tracker VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# [Outdoor Concert] Summertime Folk Fantasies
New Jersey Festival Orchestra (8/20-8/20)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# And A Nightingale Sang...
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/12-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Shipwrecked! An Entertainment - The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (7/05-7/30)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Auschwitz Tour Guide Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/08-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Peter Pan
Surflight Theatre (7/26-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newsies
The Crescent Theater (7/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You