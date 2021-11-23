Atlantic City Ballet Kicks Off Its Holiday Season 

This holiday season the Atlantic City Ballet will be bringing two of their favorite ballets to Atlantic City and surrounding theaters. Thanksgiving weekend they'll kick off the holidays with It's A Shore Holiday.

This ballet blends classical and contemporary dance set to beloved holiday tunes. The "Radio City-esque" review has something for everyone including singers, dancing snowmen, chipmunks, and toy soldiers who perform their entire routine on pointe. This year the company will feature singers Kelly LaVinga, Matt Newsome and James Maher. It's A Shore Holiday will be sure to capture audience's imagination of every age.

After that the AC Ballet will be performing The Nutcracker. In its 39th year, The Nutcracker has become a tradition shared by generations of families. It is a treasured classic that tells the story of a little girl named Clara who is given a magical nutcracker doll on Christmas Eve. Embarking on a wondrous journey through the Kingdom of Snow and the Land of Sweets, Clara encounters many unforgettable and timeless characters. The ballet will be performing The Nutcracker at Stockton PAC, Caesars Circus Maximus Theater & The Strand in Lakewood. It's a Shore Holiday will be at Circus Maximus and STAC in Manahawkin.

Founded in 1982, by International Ballerina, Phyllis Papa, the Atlantic City Ballet is comprised of professional dancers from around the world and have earned national acclaim for their technical expertise and exuberant stage presence. Although their home base is in Historic Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, the Ballet has performed in theaters all along the east coast. Their repertoire of original works includes such classics as A Midsummer Night's Dream, Sleeping Beauty and Swan Lake but Ms. Papa is most known for her innovative works such as Dracula, Caught Up In The Swing and her full length Carmen. Since its inception, the Atlantic City Ballet has served as one of the cultural treasures of New Jersey and continues a tradition of dance excellence for future generations of ballet audiences

For more information go to:www.acballet.org.