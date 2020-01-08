Aspire Performing Arts Company Will Present SPRING AWAKENING

Aspire Performing Arts Company, an award-winning performing arts company based in Wayne, NJ, will present Spring Awakening on January 17 through 19 at the Hackensack Performing Arts Center.

The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Spring Awakening includes music by Duncan Sheik and a book and lyrics by Steven Sater. Based on the 1891 German play by Frank Wedekind, Spring Awakening explores the journey from adolescence to adulthood with a poignancy and passion that is illuminating and unforgettable. The landmark musical is an electrifying fusion of morality, sexuality, and rock and roll that has been exhilarating audiences across the nation for more than a decade.

Bringing this show to life is a cast of twenty, including Leighann Albanese, Miah Arana, Tiffany Beckford, Alice Bershtein, Dylan Catania, Gerald Cetrulo, Skyler Davis, Vincent DeMeo, Vincent Eynon, Malcolm Green, Connor Introna, Madison Jones, Alexander Markoulis, Joseph Mezza, Emily Moran, Sarah Munoz, Joseph Salerno, Laura Silva, Manny Valerio, and Nicole Verga.

Spring Awakening is directed by Aspire PAC Artistic Director Lisa Beth Vettoso and features musical direction by Charles Linnell and choreography by Campbell Tosney. Cheryl Wilbur serves as Production Manager and Valerie Pascale is Stage Manager.

Performances will take place Friday, January 17 at 8:00PM, Saturday, January 18 at 3:00PM and 8:00PM, and Sunday, January 19 at 3:00PM. Performances will be held at the Hackensack Performing Arts Center, located at 102 State St, Hackensack, NJ 07601. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.hacpac.org or call 201-820-3007.

Aspire PAC, established in 2011, has earned a strong reputation in the Northern New Jersey area for its high-quality theatrical productions and professional arts experiences for local youth, teens, and young adults. Since 2016, Aspire has received eight New Jersey Association of Community Theaters (NJACT) Award nominations, five Broadway World Regional nominations, and 45 National Youth Arts Award nominations and 25 National Youth Arts Awards. For more information on Aspire PAC, visit aspirepac.com or find Aspire on social media @aspirepac.





