Aspire Performing Arts Company Will Perform MATILDA THE MUSICAL

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Aspire Performing Arts Company will present Matilda the Musical on May 1-3 at the Fair Lawn Community Center.

Based on Roald Dahl's classic children's book, Matilda the Musical follows Matilda Wormwood, a little girl with astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers. Unloved by her cruel parents, she forms a bond with her schoolteacher, Miss Honey, who recognizes and appreciates Matilda's extraordinary personality. Her school life isn't completely smooth sailing, however — the school's mean headmistress Miss Trunchbull, hates children and loves to punish those who don't abide by her rules. But Matilda has courage and cleverness in equal amounts, and could be her classmates' saving grace!

Performances will take place Friday, May 1 at 7:00PM, Saturday, May 2 at 2:00PM and 7:00PM, and Sunday, May 3 at 2:00PM. Performances will be held at Fair Lawn Community Center, located at 10-10 20th St., Fair Lawn, NJ.

Aspire PAC's Matilda The Musical will feature two alternating casts of emerging young performers:

Cast A (Friday May 1 at 7:00PM / Saturday, May 2 at 2:00PM) includes Adalyn Campione as Matilda, Elodie Nazarewicz as Lavender, Rose Lauder as Amanda, Lucia Miuccio as Alice, Adriana Anselmi as Hortensia, Madalyn Sutton as Miss Honey, Alexa Ahmuty as Mrs.Wormwood, and Danielle Laub as Mrs.Phelps.

Cast B (Saturday, May 2 at 7:00PM / Sunday, May 3 at 2:00PM) includes Lillyana D'Orazio as Matilda, Ellie Dombrowski as Lavender, Samantha Scillieri as Amanda, Aadya Tandon as Alice, Eliana Morgan as Hortensia, Scarlett Chapman as Miss Honey, Annie Sullivan as Mrs.Wormwood, and Ava Tully as Mrs.Phelps.

Performing in all shows is Greyson Chapman as Bruce, Joey Carson as Nigel, Jeremy Hsu as Tommy, Giuliana DiMiceli as Eric, Sofia DeNude as Michael, Matthew Savastano as Trunchbull, Samantha Ahmuty as Acrobat, Alex McEnroe as Doctor/Escapologist, Chase Tay as Mr.Wormwood, Sydney Lind as Rudolpho, and Fiona MacLean as Sergei. Victoria Bisig, Lilianna Dudek, Angelina Malizia, and Noah Naggiar star as Revolting Kids, and Emma Benet and Lena Moskal are featured Big Kids.

Matilda The Musical is directed by Aspire PAC Artistic Director Lisa Beth Vettoso.

“We are so excited to be producing Matilda with actors ranging in age from 10 to 21,” says Vettoso. “This show is filled with incredible music, dancing, and magic. It's fun for the whole family!"

The production features musical direction by K. Leigh Weinman and choreography by Melanie Della Peruti. Cheryl Wilbur serves as Production Manager, Asher Paterno is Stage Manager, and Sami Feit is Production Assistant.