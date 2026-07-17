Asbury Park Theater Company Names Nate Patten New Producing Artistic Director

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Asbury Park Theater Company is entering its next chapter with the appointment of Nate Patten as its new Producing Artistic Director. Under Patten's leadership, the company is embracing a bold artistic vision focused on presenting both beloved classic titles and contemporary works, fostering meaningful community engagement, and bringing exceptional theatrical experiences to audiences across the Jersey Shore.

Patten is a New York-based director, music director, and writer whose career spans Broadway, national tours, and acclaimed regional productions. He served as the music director for the Broadway revival of Warner Bros.' Elf The Musical and currently supervises the national tour. He directed and co-wrote Brooke Shields' solo show, Previously Owned by Brooke Shields, which opened to rave reviews in New York. This summer, he is directing Driving Miss Daisy at Bell Theater in Holmdel, following his acclaimed productions of David Lindsay-Abaire's Rabbit Hole at the Grunin Center and Steel Magnolias at Bell Theater. His Broadway credits also include Company, The Prom, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and Catch Me If You Can. Patten has conducted at the Kennedy Center and Madison Square Garden, and has collaborated with artists including Marc Shaiman, Scott Wittman, Ana Gasteyer, Jeremy Jordan, and Kristin Chenoweth.

"As a Toms River native, the Jersey Shore is part of my DNA," said Patten. "It is an incredible honor to take over as the Producing Artistic Director of Asbury Park Theater Company and bring together artists from New York as well as the incredible local talent in the Jersey Shore area. We have assembled the most extraordinary team here, and I couldn't be more thrilled to be able to produce exciting and Original Theatre in Asbury Park."

The leadership transition marks an exciting milestone for the organization, which has steadily grown into one of the region's emerging professional theatre companies.

Under Patten's artistic leadership, audiences can expect an ambitious blend of contemporary plays, musical events, educational programming, and collaborations that celebrate both nationally recognized artists and the extraordinary talent found throughout New Jersey.

The company's upcoming season will include a production of Sarah DeLappe's Pulitzer Prize finalist play The Wolves, a holiday concert event directed by Anthony Fett, and the continuation of APTCo's expanding youth theatre education programs, including this summer's production of Footloose: Youth Edition.

All performances will take place at the Jersey Shore Arts Center in Ocean Grove, New Jersey, just steps from Asbury Park and one of the region's premier destinations for arts and culture.

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