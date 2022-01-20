Art House Productions and New Jersey Universities Host Art+Feminism Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon

In honor of Women's History Month, Art House Productions, along with Hudson County Community College, Seton Hall University, Paul Robeson Galleries at Express Newark, Rutgers University - Newark, and The Feminist Art Project, a program of the Rutgers Center for Women in the Arts and Humanities, will present Art+Feminism Art Talk and Wikipedia Edit-A-Thon on Wednesday, March 8 at 11:00am EST via Zoom.

Attendees of the 2022 Art + Feminism Edit-A-Thon will learn how to edit and create Wikipedia pages for artists who are women, gender diverse, and/or people of color. Building on the work done since this program began in 2020, attendees will enrich and expand the presence of women in this widely read digital resource, which is also the foundation of many linked data projects. The goal of the workshop is to amplify the voices of artists and cultural workers who are often underrepresented in digital resources and in the arts. All are invited to register to become "Wikipedians" and edit or create a Wikipedia page for an artist.

According to the Art+Feminism website, the non-profit organization "directly addresses the inequality of gender, feminism, and the arts on Wikipedia." This is accomplished through a coordinated campaign of online training materials and volunteer-organized "edit-a-thons" at a variety of cultural and intellectual institutions across the globe. Since 2014, over 18,000 people at more than 1,260 events around the world have participated in our edit-a-thons, resulting in the creation and improvement of more than 84,000 articles on Wikipedia and its sister projects.

"We are proud to partner again on this important virtual event supporting the worldwide movement to amplify gender diverse artists through Wikipedia," says Producing Director Courtney Little. "This is an incredible opportunity for community members to learn from each other and to enrich Wikipedia to include more voices and perspectives."

The event will feature closed captions autogenerated by Zoom. To request ASL interpreters, please email info@arthouseproductions.org at least 72 hours before the event.

Free registration is available at: https://bit.Ly/3tE8bYq