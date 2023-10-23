Art House Gallery to Present Geraldine Anderson Gaines and Ibou Ndoye Exhibition

November 4 - November 26, 2023.

By: Oct. 23, 2023

Art House Productions will present works by Geraldine Anderson Gaines and Ibou Ndoye, curated by Andrea McKenna. The exhibition will run from November 4th to November 26th, with an opening reception on Saturday, November 4th, from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm. An artists' talk is scheduled for Sunday, November 19th, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Regular gallery hours are every Saturday and Sunday from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Attendees can also request an appointment at gallery@arthouseproductions.org.

This two-person show of passionate works, full of life, color, and spiritual meaning is one you won’t want to miss, says Gallery Director Andrea McKenna.

Ibou Ndoye employs non-traditional materials such as painting on glass to reflect the social realities of street life in Africa; he also uses carpets as his canvas to embody the concept of hospitality and uses them as ‘welcome mats’ to honor the visitor.

Geraldine Anderson Gaines, a traditional African drummer, carves African mask images on full-size wooded doors honoring her culture’s past. A few of her many large monoprints on canvas are also included in this exhibition.

All works will be for sale in the Art House Gallery at The Hendrix at 345 Marin Boulevard,
Jersey City, NJ 07302. Art House Gallery exhibitions are always free and open to the public.
Large print for all literature regarding our exhibitions and tactile and descriptive tours are
available upon request. Email Andrea McKenna for more information at
gallery@arthouseproductions.org.

ABOUT GERALDINE GAINES

Geraldine Anderson Gaines, a performer of traditional African drumming and dance, has added mask-carving to her portfolio. She uses old and new wooden doors as her canvas, recreating elaborate African mask images in what she calls  “Doors to the Past.”

Geraldine holds a BFA from New Jersey City University in painting, drawing, printmaking, woodworking, ceramics, and jewelry.  She won the People’s Choice Award at the 2021 Art Fair  14C with her dramatic and evocative African Mask-inspired carved and inked doors. 
A lifelong Jersey City resident, her love for mask-carving wooden doors came to her in a dream. The inspiration was not to simply carve, but specifically to carve African-inspired images onto doors. As such, these doors are symbolic of her cultural past.

ABOUT IBOU NDOYE

Born in West Africa's most progressive capital city, Dakar, Senegal, mixed-media and glass-painting artist Ibou Ndoye has combined modernism and traditionalism to create a unique style. Ibou's mother made her living as a dressmaker while his grandmother worked as a tie-dye artist.
Regularly surrounded by colorful African textiles and fabrics, it is not surprising that Ibou says he "socialized with art and co-habited with colors" from a very young age.

Ibou’s paintings explore intricate, layered social realities and the complex range of human emotions in life at the street level. His images are the replications of daily life in the African
diaspora. One can see this portrayed in the questioning facial expressions and gestures he paints repeatedly in his work.

ABOUT ART HOUSE PRODUCTIONS

Art House Productions is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to the development and presentation of the performing and visual arts in Jersey City, NJ. Art House Productions presents theater, performing and visual arts festivals, arts events, visual art exhibitions, and adult and youth art classes. For more information about our programs, please visit Click Here or stop by the Arts Center at 345 Marin Boulevard in Jersey City. Follow Art House on Twitter: @arthouseprods or Instagram and Facebook: @arthouseproductions

Art House Productions is generously supported by The New Jersey State Council on the Arts, Public Funds from the Jersey City Arts and Culture Trust Fund, The Princeton Area Community Foundation, SILVERMAN, Liberty Harbor, The Albanese Organization, Starwood Capital, KRE, Exchange Place Alliance, The New Jersey Theatre Alliance, and The Hudson County Office of Cultural Affairs, and more. A full list of funders can be found on our website.
 




2023 Regional Awards


