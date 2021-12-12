Ar-Rasheed S. Brisco Jr. Hopes to Use Music To Motivate & Inspire

From Rahway, NJ, Ar-Rasheed is an Entrepreneur and Author who is now using his success and experiences to reach others. He released his EP called The Journey in November and is preparing to release his debut motivational album in January of 2022. This album will be all about leadership and the phases that you have to to go through when leading others. The album talks about traits make an effective leader, as well as advice that has personally contributed to his success in both business and in life altogether.

Ar-Rasheed was most notably known for having released Mastering Credit in 2020 which talks all about learning and understanding how consumer credit works. He also is the owner of the company "New Life Credit Consultants," based out of New Jersey. They're a consulting group that helps clients restore, repair and rebuild tarnished credit history.

"I hope that this project really speaks to people," Ar-Rasheed explained. "My team and I really worked hard to get this together based off many experiences. People are really going to be motivated, I can't wait for them to get this project!"

You can find more information on Ar-Rasheed S. Brisco Jr. here.