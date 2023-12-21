Anthony Roth Costanzo to Headline Princeton Symphony Orchestra Concerts in January

In the new year, Metropolitan Opera star, GRAMMY@ Award winner, and Princeton University alum Anthony Roth Costanzo will headline the Princeton Symphony Orchestra's (PSO) January 13-14 concerts. The countertenor will be performing George Frideric Handel's aria “Quella fiamma” from Arminio and fellow alum Gregory Spears' Love Story, with words by 22nd US Poet Laureate Tracy K. Smith. Also on the program is Nina Shekhar's Lumina; the composer is currently pursuing a doctorate in composition at the University and recently completed her 2021-23 tenure as Composer-in-Residence for Young Concert Artists. Under the baton of Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov, the Orchestra will perform these works and Pyotr Ilych Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 36.

Countertenor Anthony Roth Costanzo began performing professionally at the age of 11 and has since appeared in opera, concert, recital, film, and on Broadway. He was recently awarded a GRAMMY, an Honorary Doctorate from Manhattan School of Music, a visiting fellowship from Oxford University, and the History Makers Award from the New York Historical Society, and in the spring will be a distinguished visiting scholar at Harvard. This season, he returns to the Metropolitan Opera after starring in Akhnaten, in another title role in Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice, the Santa Fe Opera for a world premiere, and to the Teatro Real; makes his Paris Opera debut, gives solo recitals at the Kennedy Center and Boston's Jordan Hall, makes his debut at Wigmore Hall in London, and appears in Carnegie Hall with the Met Chamber Orchestra. As a producer, he has created projects for Opera Philadelphia, The New York Philharmonic, The BBC Proms, WQXR, and St. Ann's Warehouse among others.

Other guest artists appearing with the PSO in 2024 include the exciting trio Time For Three, returning to Princeton to perform the 2023 GRAMMY@ Award-winning composition by Kevin Puts, Contact (March 9-10) and the gifted pianist Sara Davis Buechner performing Beethoven's First Piano Concerto on a program including John Luther Adams' Become River (May 11-12). The PSO's 2024 Princeton Festival held at Morven Museum & Garden (June 7-22) will include a fully staged opera, orchestral concerts, Baroque and chamber music, dance, plus appearances by celebrated stars of the stage.

Prior to the Anthony Roth Costanzo concert weekend, composers Gregory Spears and Nina Shekhar will converse about their creative process and the state of modern orchestral music with Princeton University Music Department Chair Dan Trueman, at the PSO Soundtracks Talk “Meet the Composers” on Wednesday, January 10 at 7pm at Princeton Public Library's Community Room. Soundtracks is offered as a PSO BRAVO! community enrichment program in partnership with the Princeton Public Library. It is free and open to the public.

Tickets for all Princeton Symphony Orchestra orchestral concerts range from $30-112; youth 5-17 half-price. For concert tickets and information about the Princeton Festival, visit princetonsymphony.org or call 609-497-0020.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS

Saturday, January 13 at 8pm & Sunday, January 14 at 4pm – Metropolitan Opera star and Princeton University alum Anthony Roth Costanzo performs Handel's aria “Quella fiamma” from Arminio and Gregory Spears' Love Story with Princeton Symphony Orchestra on a program with Nina Shekhar's Lumina and Tchaikovsky's Symphony No. 4. Rossen Milanov conducts. Richardson Auditorium, Alexander Hall, Princeton University Campus, Princeton, NJ. Tickets: start at $35 (children 5-17 who are accompanied by an adult receive a 50% discount); Accommodations or services can be arranged with two weeks' notice, contact Mika Godbole at mgodbole@princetonsymphony.org or (609) 905-0931; For tickets: princetonsymphony.org or 609-497-0020.

Programs, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

Wednesday, January 10 at 7pm – Soundtracks Talk: Meet the Composers – composers Gregory Spears and Nina Shekhar converse about their creative process and the state of modern orchestral music with Princeton University Music Department Chair Dan Trueman. Princeton Public Library Community Room, 65 Witherspoon St, Princeton, NJ. Free and open to the public; Accommodations or services can be arranged with two weeks' notice, contact Mika Godbole at (609) 905-0931 or mgodbole@princetonsymphony.org.

ABOUT THE PRINCETON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) is a cultural centerpiece of the Princeton community and one of New Jersey's finest music organizations, a position established through performances of beloved masterworks, innovative music by living composers, and an extensive network of educational programs offered to area students free of charge. Led by Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov, the PSO presents orchestral, pops, and chamber music programs of the highest artistic quality, supported by lectures and related events that supplement the concert experience. Its flagship summer program the Princeton Festival brings an array of performing arts and artists to Princeton during multiple weeks in June. Through PSO BRAVO!, the orchestra produces wide-reaching and impactful education programs in partnership with local schools and arts organizations that culminate in students attending a live orchestral performance. The PSO receives considerable support from the Princeton community and the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, regularly garnering NJSCA's highest honor. Recognition of engaging residencies and concerts has come from the National Endowment for the Arts, and the PSO's commitment to new music has been acknowledged with an ASCAP Award for Adventurous Programming and a Copland Fund Award. The only independent, professional orchestra to make its home in Princeton, the PSO performs at historic Richardson Auditorium on the campus of Princeton University.

