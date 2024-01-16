Anthony Jeselnik to Bring BONES AND ALL Tour to Newark

The performance will take place at New Jersey Performing Arts Center on Sunday, March 24th at 7pm.

By: Jan. 16, 2024

POPULAR

Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 1 Video: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 VIDEO: First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Dates Added for Kerry Butler, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Laura Bell Bundy's MAMA I'M A BIG Photo 3 MAMA I'M A BIG GIRL NOW Concert Adds Performance Dates
SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center Photo 4 SENIOR MOMENTS - BIG BEAVER to Have World Premiere At Middletown Arts Center

Anthony Jeselnik to Bring BONES AND ALL Tour to Newark

Comedian Anthony Jeselnik's stand-up tour Bones and All will continue into 2024 with new dates. His Fall tour included over 30 different sold-out shows across North America with new material. Now his tour is coming to Newark at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, March 24th at 7pm.
 
The general on sale will begin this Friday, November 3 at 10 AM at www.njpac.org There will also be a special pre-sale offer starting this Wednesday, November 1. All tour dates and info will be at ANTHONYJESELNIK.COM/TOUR.
 
Anthony Jeselnik is a stand-up comedian widely known for his Netflix specials, podcast and Comedy Central roasts. He currently hosts the podcast, THE JESELNIK AND ROSENTHAL VANITY PROJECT, alongside co-host Gregg Rosenthal for All Things Comedy. His most recent stand up special, FIRE IN THE MATERNITY WARD, premiered on Netflix to critical acclaim. Anthony was the creator, host and producer of his series, GOOD TALK and THE JESELNIK OFFENSIVE on Comedy Central.  
 
 

About NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, New Jersey, is among the largest performing arts centers in the United States.  It is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey — where great performances and events enhance and transform lives every day.  As New Jersey's anchor cultural institution, NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the State's and the world's best artists, while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city.  Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts.  NJPAC has attracted more than 11 million visitors (including more than two million children) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.  Visit www.njpac.org for more information.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in New Jersey! Winners include Surflight Theatre, George Street Playhouse, and more.

2
Cirque Du Soleils OVO Comes to Prudential Center in June Photo
Cirque Du Soleil's OVO Comes to Prudential Center in June

Cirque du Soleil has announced its return to Newark, New Jersey's Prudential Center with its newly revisited high-energy and high-acrobatic production OVO. Performances run June 20-22, 2024.

3
STANDUP IN THE SUBURBS Comes to Debonair Music Hall This Month Photo
STANDUP IN THE SUBURBS Comes to Debonair Music Hall This Month

J-Sketch, in association with Black Box Studios, presents the first installment of STANDUP IN THE SUBURBS featuring six NJ- and NY-based comedians on Wednesday, January 31st at 8:00PM at Debonair Music Hall.

4
Bergen County Players Opens Its First Mainstage Production For 2024 In February With PRIDE Photo
Bergen County Players Opens Its First Mainstage Production For 2024 In February With PRIDE AND PREJUDICE

Bergen County Players (BCP), one of America's longest-running little theater companies, will open its first mainstage production of the new year with a comedic retelling of Jane Austen's great romantic tale PRIDE AND PREJUDICE.

More Hot Stories For You

Cirque Du Soleil's OVO Comes to Prudential Center in JuneCirque Du Soleil's OVO Comes to Prudential Center in June
STANDUP IN THE SUBURBS Comes to Debonair Music Hall This MonthSTANDUP IN THE SUBURBS Comes to Debonair Music Hall This Month
Bergen County Players Opens Its First Mainstage Production For 2024 In February With PRIDE AND PREJUDICEBergen County Players Opens Its First Mainstage Production For 2024 In February With PRIDE AND PREJUDICE
Middletown Arts Center Will Host Movies At The MAC! SeriesMiddletown Arts Center Will Host Movies At The MAC! Series

Videos

PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024 Video
PILOBOLUS: RE: CREATION Coming to Mayo Performing Arts Center Apr 2024
iLuminate Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center April 2024 Video
iLuminate Comes to Mayo Performing Arts Center April 2024
Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center Video
Get a First Look at DREAMGIRLS at McCarter Theatre Center
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
Sondheim Tribute Revue in New Jersey Sondheim Tribute Revue
StageWorks at Studio 237 (2/29-3/10)
Farce of Nature in New Jersey Farce of Nature
StageWorks at Studio 237 (1/25-1/28)
Deathtrap in New Jersey Deathtrap
Players Guild of Leonia (1/19-2/04)PHOTOS
The American Dream in New Jersey The American Dream
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/20-1/20)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/07-4/07)
Repertory Evening in New Jersey Repertory Evening
Victoria Theatre (New Jersey Performing Arts Center) (5/03-5/04)
Ibsen's Ghost in New Jersey Ibsen's Ghost
George Street Playhouse (1/16-2/04)
ESSPY in New Jersey ESSPY
New Jersey Repertory Company (2/22-3/17)
Xian Conducts Carmina Burana in New Jersey Xian Conducts Carmina Burana
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/01)
Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin in New Jersey Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin
Mayo Performing Arts Center (2/15-2/15)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You