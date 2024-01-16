Anthony Jeselnik to Bring BONES AND ALL Tour to Newark

Comedian Anthony Jeselnik's stand-up tour Bones and All will continue into 2024 with new dates. His Fall tour included over 30 different sold-out shows across North America with new material. Now his tour is coming to Newark at New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Sunday, March 24th at 7pm.



The general on sale will begin this Friday, November 3 at 10 AM at www.njpac.org There will also be a special pre-sale offer starting this Wednesday, November 1. All tour dates and info will be at ANTHONYJESELNIK.COM/TOUR.



Anthony Jeselnik is a stand-up comedian widely known for his Netflix specials, podcast and Comedy Central roasts. He currently hosts the podcast, THE JESELNIK AND ROSENTHAL VANITY PROJECT, alongside co-host Gregg Rosenthal for All Things Comedy. His most recent stand up special, FIRE IN THE MATERNITY WARD, premiered on Netflix to critical acclaim. Anthony was the creator, host and producer of his series, GOOD TALK and THE JESELNIK OFFENSIVE on Comedy Central.





About NJPAC

