Alvin Ailey Will Host Annual Mother's Day Weekend at NJPAC

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New Jersey Performing Arts Center has announced its annual Mother's Day weekend performances featuring the renowned Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. This event will take place Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, May 10 at 3 p.m., offering audiences an unforgettable experience of dance artistry and celebration.



This season marks a significant milestone for the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater as Alicia Graf Mack assumes her role as Artistic Director. A celebrated dancer, educator, and visionary leader, Ms. Mack brings a fresh perspective to the company, building on its rich legacy of excellence and innovation. Her distinguished career spans performances with Dance Theatre of Harlem, Ailey, and teaching positions at elite institutions, making her uniquely qualified to guide NJPAC audiences will be among the first to witness five world premieres showcasing extraordinary dancers and innovative choreography:

Jazz Island by Maija García

Embrace by Fredrick Earl Mosley

Difference Between by Matthew Neenan

Song of the Anchorite by Jamar Roberts

The Holy Blues by Jawole Willa Jo Zollar, Samantha Figgins, and Chalvar Monteiro



Other highlights include the company premiere of Blink of an Eye by Medhi Walerski and a new production of Judith Jamison's beloved A Case of You. Audiences will also enjoy repertory favorites such as Ronald K. Brown's Rapturous Grace and Alvin Ailey's iconic Revelations.



Founded in 1958 by choreographer Alvin Ailey, the company has become a beacon of artistic excellence and cultural significance, inspiring generations through the power of dance. Its performances blend tradition and innovation, celebrating African American heritage and universal human experiences. Under Alicia Graf Mack's leadership, the company continues to honor its roots while shaping a vibrant future.