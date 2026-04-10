Full Cast Set for PIPPIN at Algonquin Arts Theatre in May

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Algonquin Arts Theatre has revealed the full cast for its upcoming production of Pippin, running May 8–17, 2026. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased now online, by calling the box office at 732-528-9211, or in person Monday–Saturday from 10:00 AM–4:00 PM. Tickets start at $27.



From Stephen Schwartz, the renowned creator of Wicked, comes PIPPIN—a musical about a young man's journey to find purpose.

Leading the cast is Matthew Paul Johnson in the title role of Pippin, alongside Natalie Hayes-Scott as the Leading Player, Savannah Fouchi as Catherine, David Fusco as Charlemagne, Danny Marks as Lewis, Colleen Renee Lis as Fastrada, Lynne Truex as Berthe, and Parker Spagnuolo as Theo. They are joined by a dynamic ensemble of Players who bring this magical and theatrical journey to life.



The creative team for Pippin includes: Jessica O'Brien (Director/Choreographer), Mark Megill (Music Director), Onali Rosado (Stage Manager), Jason Greenhouse (Scenic Designer), Roman Klima (Lighting Designer), Jan Topoleski (Sound Designer) and Joesph Ficarra (Properties).

