Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Algonquin Arts Theatre Announces Cast and Creatives For DEATHTRAP by Ira Levin

This hit play ran on Broadway for four years with nearly 1,800 performances.

By: Dec. 11, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
Photos: First Look at Jordan Gelber, Jill Abramovitz, Alexandra Socha, Etai Benson, and Mo Photo 2 Photos: First Look at Gelber, Socha, and More in FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards Photo 3 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards
Interview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in Netcong Photo 4 Interview: Christina Freeman in ELLA ENCHANTED at The Growing Stage in Netcong

Algonquin Arts Theatre Announces Cast and Creatives For DEATHTRAP by Ira Levin

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its winter play, DEATHtrap, a murder mystery by Ira Levin. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from January 19 through January 28. Tickets start at just $26 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.

Sidney Bruhl would do anything to publish the next great play. He would even kill for it. This dark comedy, thriller will have audiences laughing one moment and screaming in terror the next as Sidney discovers he may not be the only murderer in the room. One of the great popular successes of recent Broadway history, Deathtrap provides twists and turns and sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be held spellbound until the very last moment. This show contains violence and limited use of strong language.

The cast for Deathtrap includes:
 
Mark S. Megill (Sydney Bruhl) was recently seen at AAT in Hello Dolly! (Horace) National Tour: A Christmas Story, The Musical (u/s Jean Shepherd), Regional: The Bridges of Madison County (Charlie, Directed by Hunter Foster) Guys and Dolls (Arvide, Directed by Lisa Stevens) Joseph… (Jacob/Potiphar) Annie (FDR w/Andrea McArdle) Plays/Park - Damn Yankees (Joe Boyd). Other roles: Mass Appeal (Father Tim Farley), Brighton Beach Memoirs (Jack Jerome), Beauty/Beast (Maurice), My Fair Lady (Doolittle), Spamalot (Patsy), Gypsy (Herbie), La Mancha (Governor/Innkeeper). He serves as a musical director at AAT, The Basie and Spring Lake.

Cindy Chait (Myra Bruhl) is absolutely delighted to be back at the Algonquin! Algonquin audiences might remember Cindy from Man of La Mancha (Aldonza) or Kiss Me, Kate (Kate/Lilli). Regional credits include Into the Woods (The Witch) and Assassins (Emma Goldman) at The Eagle Theatre and Sister Act (u/s Sister Mary Theresa) at The Walnut Street Theatre in Philly. Other credits Cindy considers favorites are Spamalot (Lady of the Lake), Mamma Mia (Tanya), The Addams Family (Morticia), Fiddler on the Roof (Golde) and Falsettos (Trina). 

Garrett Gallinot (Clifford Anderson) is extremely honored to be back with Algonquin. Past Algonquin productions include Amadeus (Mozart), A Few Good Men (Kaffee) and Mass Appeal (Mark). Other notable credits include Hamlet (Hamlet), Romeo & Juliet (Romeo), Boeing-Boeing (Robert: Perry Award Recipient), Biloxi Blues (Eugene: Perry Award Nominee), and Foodplay! The National Tour (Coach). Regional credits include Camelot at Paper Mill & A Comedy of Errors at Shakespeare Theater. 
 
Lauren J. Cooke (Helga ten Dorp) is always delighted to return to the AAT stage! Lauren was last seen at the Algonquin Elf 2021 (Emily). Recently seen in The Addams Family (Morticia), Cinderella (Stepmother), Clue (Mrs Peacock), Rumors (Cassie Cooper), Young Frankenstein (Frau Blucher) Other favorite roles at the Algonquin include Annie (Miss Hannigan), Noises Off (Dotty/Clackett), and Little Mermaid (Ursula). 

Brendan Flanagan (Porter Milgram) is elated to be a part of this all-star cast of DeathTrap! He was last seen at AAT as Santa in ELF: The Musical. Other favorite credits include Man of La Mancha, The Who's Tommy, Amadeus, South Pacific, Carousel, Peter and the Starcatcher, Jesus Christ Superstar, Noises Off!, A Christmas Story and A Christmas Carol. 

The Deathtrap creative team includes; Derek Hulse, Director; Gillian Roberts, Rehearsal Stage Manager; Rachel Krupnick, Production Stage Manager; Joe Ficarra, Producer/Sound Design/Props; Ashley Cusack, Scenic Designer, Roman Klima, Lighting Design and Joanne Penrose, Costume Design.

Show and series producers include: Janice Blanton, Deborah Dec, James & Arlene Donegan, JL Grandinetti, Vincent Gifford, Boris Jelic, Diane & Jerry Levitz and “Broadway” Ray Soehngen.
 
For more information about Algonquin Arts Theatre, please visit www.AlgonquinArts.org.


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
State Theatre New Jersey to Present Salute To Vienna - New Years Concert Photo
State Theatre New Jersey to Present Salute To Vienna - New Year's Concert

Celebrate New Year's Eve with State Theatre New Jersey's Salute to Vienna - New Year's Concert. Enjoy the lively music of Johann Strauss and his contemporaries, elegant dances, and the beautiful Blue Danube Waltz.

2
Meryn Beckett Joins MOMS NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES At 54 Below This January Photo
Meryn Beckett Joins MOMS' NIGHT OUT: THE CONCERT SERIES At 54 Below This January

Meryn Beckett joins Moms' Night Out: The Concert Series at 54 Below this January.

3
BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; THE PROM, ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOOS NEST, Surflight Theat Photo
BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; THE PROM, ONE FLEW OVER THE CUCKOO'S NEST, Surflight Theatre & More Lead!

It's the final 3 weeks and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 11th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

4
THE ROCK MUSICAL SOUL SEARCHING and the Play SECOND CHANCES Come to Teaneck This Month Photo
THE ROCK MUSICAL SOUL SEARCHING and the Play SECOND CHANCES Come to Teaneck This Month

Featuring the music of Avi Kunstler, a special evening of selections from THE ROCK MUSICAL SOUL SEARCHING, preceded by a staged reading of the play SECOND CHANCES, will be presented by Black Box Studios on Saturday, December 23rd, 8:00 PM at Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck, NJ.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season Video
Watch Highlights from Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theatre's 2023 Season
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer Video
Danielle Brooks Sings 'Hell No!' In THE COLOR PURPLE Trailer
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Go Inside Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
A Midwinter Night's Dream in New Jersey A Midwinter Night's Dream
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (12/06-12/31)Tracker
Memphis in New Jersey Memphis
Playhouse 22 (6/07-6/23)
Xian Conducts Carmina Burana in New Jersey Xian Conducts Carmina Burana
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/01-3/01)
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
State Theatre New Jersey (6/06-6/06)
Batman in Concert in New Jersey Batman in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/02-3/02)
The American Dream in New Jersey The American Dream
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/20-1/20)
Supersized Women of Comedy in New Jersey Supersized Women of Comedy
Studio Space Theater (12/16-12/16)
Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons in New Jersey Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
State Theatre New Jersey (2/25-2/25)
Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica” in New Jersey Jeremy Denk, Anna Clyne, Beethoven’s “Eroica”
Mayo Performing Arts Center (5/16-5/16)
Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin in New Jersey Daniil Trifonov Plays Gershwin
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (6/07-6/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You