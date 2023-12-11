Algonquin Arts Theatre Announces Cast and Creatives For DEATHTRAP by Ira Levin

Algonquin Arts Theatre has announced the cast and creative team for its winter play, DEATHtrap, a murder mystery by Ira Levin. The show will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from January 19 through January 28. Tickets start at just $26 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.



Sidney Bruhl would do anything to publish the next great play. He would even kill for it. This dark comedy, thriller will have audiences laughing one moment and screaming in terror the next as Sidney discovers he may not be the only murderer in the room. One of the great popular successes of recent Broadway history, Deathtrap provides twists and turns and sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be held spellbound until the very last moment. This show contains violence and limited use of strong language.



The cast for Deathtrap includes:



Mark S. Megill (Sydney Bruhl) was recently seen at AAT in Hello Dolly! (Horace) National Tour: A Christmas Story, The Musical (u/s Jean Shepherd), Regional: The Bridges of Madison County (Charlie, Directed by Hunter Foster) Guys and Dolls (Arvide, Directed by Lisa Stevens) Joseph… (Jacob/Potiphar) Annie (FDR w/Andrea McArdle) Plays/Park - Damn Yankees (Joe Boyd). Other roles: Mass Appeal (Father Tim Farley), Brighton Beach Memoirs (Jack Jerome), Beauty/Beast (Maurice), My Fair Lady (Doolittle), Spamalot (Patsy), Gypsy (Herbie), La Mancha (Governor/Innkeeper). He serves as a musical director at AAT, The Basie and Spring Lake.



Cindy Chait (Myra Bruhl) is absolutely delighted to be back at the Algonquin! Algonquin audiences might remember Cindy from Man of La Mancha (Aldonza) or Kiss Me, Kate (Kate/Lilli). Regional credits include Into the Woods (The Witch) and Assassins (Emma Goldman) at The Eagle Theatre and Sister Act (u/s Sister Mary Theresa) at The Walnut Street Theatre in Philly. Other credits Cindy considers favorites are Spamalot (Lady of the Lake), Mamma Mia (Tanya), The Addams Family (Morticia), Fiddler on the Roof (Golde) and Falsettos (Trina).



Garrett Gallinot (Clifford Anderson) is extremely honored to be back with Algonquin. Past Algonquin productions include Amadeus (Mozart), A Few Good Men (Kaffee) and Mass Appeal (Mark). Other notable credits include Hamlet (Hamlet), Romeo & Juliet (Romeo), Boeing-Boeing (Robert: Perry Award Recipient), Biloxi Blues (Eugene: Perry Award Nominee), and Foodplay! The National Tour (Coach). Regional credits include Camelot at Paper Mill & A Comedy of Errors at Shakespeare Theater.



Lauren J. Cooke (Helga ten Dorp) is always delighted to return to the AAT stage! Lauren was last seen at the Algonquin Elf 2021 (Emily). Recently seen in The Addams Family (Morticia), Cinderella (Stepmother), Clue (Mrs Peacock), Rumors (Cassie Cooper), Young Frankenstein (Frau Blucher) Other favorite roles at the Algonquin include Annie (Miss Hannigan), Noises Off (Dotty/Clackett), and Little Mermaid (Ursula).



Brendan Flanagan (Porter Milgram) is elated to be a part of this all-star cast of DeathTrap! He was last seen at AAT as Santa in ELF: The Musical. Other favorite credits include Man of La Mancha, The Who's Tommy, Amadeus, South Pacific, Carousel, Peter and the Starcatcher, Jesus Christ Superstar, Noises Off!, A Christmas Story and A Christmas Carol.



The Deathtrap creative team includes; Derek Hulse, Director; Gillian Roberts, Rehearsal Stage Manager; Rachel Krupnick, Production Stage Manager; Joe Ficarra, Producer/Sound Design/Props; Ashley Cusack, Scenic Designer, Roman Klima, Lighting Design and Joanne Penrose, Costume Design.

Show and series producers include: Janice Blanton, Deborah Dec, James & Arlene Donegan, JL Grandinetti, Vincent Gifford, Boris Jelic, Diane & Jerry Levitz and “Broadway” Ray Soehngen.



For more information about Algonquin Arts Theatre, please visit www.AlgonquinArts.org.