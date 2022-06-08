Algonquin Announces Cast and Creative Team For MARY POPPINS

Algonquin Arts Theatre (Pamela Ward-Executive Director) has announced the cast and creative team for its first production of the 2022/2023 season, Mary Poppins.

The musical will run at Algonquin Arts Theatre from Saturday, July 16 through Sunday, July 31. Tickets start at just $26 and may be purchased at www.algonquinarts.org, by calling 732-528-9211 or by visiting the Algonquin Arts Theatre box office Monday through Saturday, 10AM-4PM located at 60 Abe Voorhees Drive, Manasquan, New Jersey.



Mary Poppins, one of the most popular Disney movies of all time is capturing hearts in a whole new way: as a practically perfect musical! Everyone's favorite flying nanny takes the stage in this Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious musical adventure. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it." Mary Poppins is sponsored by "Broadway" Ray Soehngen.



The cast for Mary Poppins includes:



Julia Lupi (Mary Poppins) is beyond thrilled to be returning to the Algonquin stage! Favorite credits include Beauty and the Beast (Belle), Godspell (Day by Day), Brighton Beach Memoirs (Nora), Peter Pan (Wendy), A Christmas Carol (Emily), and Mamma Mia! (Lisa).



Edward Itte (Bert) is overjoyed to be portraying the role of Bert in Mary Poppins, in his 11th show at the Algonquin Arts Theater. He could previously be seen as Buddy in Elf the Musical and Lumiere in Beauty and the Beast.



Anthony Greco (George Banks) has appeared in, and directed, a number of Algonquin productions! Some of his favorite onstage roles include Amadeus (Joseph II), The Producers (Max), Mamma Mia! (Harry), Beauty & the Beast (Cogsworth), A Christmas Story (Jean Sheperd), Noises Off! (Roger), and Damn Yankees (Applegate).



JQ Hennessy (Winifred Banks) is very excited to be back performing again at the Algonquin. NY Theatre: Into the Woods (Witch), Pippin (Leading Player) TV/Film: Northern Borders, 30 Rock, SNL. Other Theatre: Elf the Musical (Jovie), Grease (Rizzo), Paper Mill Playhouse Show Choir (soloist), Moon Over Buffalo (Basie Award Win).



*Summer Elizabeth Sprague (Jane Banks) is making her debut at AAT. Summer has spent the past couple years training and practicing her craft with numerous Broadway professionals to get ready for her return back to the stage. Summer most recently received the opportunity to perform in The Sound of Music playing the role of Marta. Summer would like to give a special thank you to the Algonquin, along with Broadway Pro Voice, and Ovations PAA.



*Keegan Robert Haack (Michael Banks) is thrilled to be making his Algonquin Arts Theatre debut! Favorite past credits include: Elf (Charlie), Aladdin Jr. (Jafar), Shrek Jr. (Lord Farquaad), and Seussical Jr. (The Cat in the Hat). When not on stage, Keegan enjoys reading and making people laugh.



Gina Lupi (Mrs. Brill/Bird Woman) directed Amadeus, Rent, Starting Here Starting Now, Superstar, Christmas Story, Damn Yankees, Gypsy, Pride & Prejudice, La Mancha, among others. AAT Stage Manager for: ELF, Cinderella, Annie, Newsies, The Producers and South Pacific to name a few. Additionally, Gina has appeared on the AAT stage in Mamma Mia, Beauty/Beast, Hairspray and Shrek. Gina was the recipient of the 2009 NJACT/Perry Awards for Outstanding Director for Little Women and Outstanding Supporting Actress for Mame.



Lindsay Abbot (Miss. Lark/Ensemble) is delighted to return to the Algonquin stage. She was last seen in A Funny Thing...Forum. Favorite credits include Little Women (Jo March), Into the Woods (Lucinda), and Our Town (Emily).



*Immanuel Archilla (Northbrook/Mr. Punch/Ensemble) is a senior at Brick Memorial High School and has been doing theater almost his entire life. He's been in many shows, but some of his favorites were Mamma Mia as Sky, Beauty and the Beast as Gaston, and Little Women as Laurie. He's very excited to do Mary Poppins as his first show at the Algonquin and will try to pursue more shows in the future.



Meredith Buchholtz (Miss. Andrew/ Mrs. Corry/ Queen Victoria / Ensemble) is thrilled to be making her debut with AAT! Past roles include Duchess Estonia Dulworth in Nice Work If You Can Get It (Phoenix Productions), Frau Blucher in Young Frankenstein (Phoenix Productions), and various other roles in both musical theatre and opera.



Paul Caliendo (Admiral Boom/Bank Chairman/Ensemble) Off Broadway credits: Trial on the Potomac (starring Rich Little), Journey To The Sea Of Palestine, Theater: On Golden Pond, Noises Off, West Side Story, 1776, Carousel, White Christmas, Ragtime, Legally Blonde, Little Women (The Musical), All My Sons, The Fantasticks, Drowsy Chaperone, My Fair Lady.TV: "Evil Lives Here" on the ID Channel.



*Sophie Creed (Ensemble) is beyond excited to be performing in her fifth Algonquin production! She would like to thank her teachers and coaches for all of their love and training as well as her friends and family for their endless support.



Noah Ferro (Ensemble) is thrilled to make his Algonquin debut in Mary Poppins! He has loved being on the stage since he could walk. Some of his favorite roles include Ren McCormack in Footloose (Pegasus Prod. Co.), officer Klein in Arsenic and Old Lace (Pegasus Prod. Co.) and being a bottler dancer in Fiddler on the Roof. (Pegasus Prod. Co.)



Jayden Fusco (Robertson Ay) is honored to perform in AAT's Mary Poppins! Jayden is a senior Music Education Major at TCNJ. Performance credits include Lucas in The Addams Family, Prentiss in Peter and the Starcatcher, Specs in Newsies, Emcee in Chicago and Jay in Lost in Yonkers.



*Luke Hall (Doorman/Ensemble) is ecstatic to be preforming in Mary Poppins, his first production with the Algonquin Arts Theater. Luke was previously seen as Pepper in Mamma Mia, as well as working behind the scenes in several theatrical productions as Stage Manager.



Jaclyn Itte (Ensemble) is beyond thrilled to be a part of this production of Mary Poppins! Her previous roles include a Silly Girl in Beauty and the Beast and Scuttle in The Little Mermaid.



*Brielle Karolak (Frannie/Ensemble) is ecstatic to be performing in her first production with the Algonquin Arts Theatre. She has been a dancer for 14 years at Dance For Joy. This Fall, Brielle will be attending New York University.



*Alyssa Kiselev (Neleus /Valentine /Ensemble) is an incoming Freshman at Montclair State University and is thrilled to be performing in her second Algonquin Arts Theater production. Some of her favorite shows include Honk (Cat), Puffs (Megan Jones), Decision Height (Norma Jean), Godspell (Judas), and The Little Mermaid (Scuttle).



*Ainsley Lang (Katie Nanna/Glamorous Doll/Ensemble) is thrilled to be making her Algonquin debut! She has previously been seen on the Count Basie stage as Mary Robert in Sister Act, Elle Woods in Legally Blonde, and more. Additionally, she choreographed and produced at Communications High School.



*Sebastian Morales (Messenger/Ensemble) is very excited to make his Algonquin Arts Theatre debut in Mary Poppins. He was recently casted in the ensemble in Brick Memorial Mustang Player's production of Mamma Mia.



Michael C. Olender (Park Keeper/Ensemble) is so excited to be back performing on stage. During the day teaches choir and musical theatre at Lacey Township High School. His stage and music directorial credits include, Guys and Dolls, Me and My Girl, Cinderella and just recently, Mamma Mia.



Jennah Rihacek (Miss. Smythe/Ensemble) is thrilled to be part her first performance at the Algonquin! Being part of this musical is a dream come true.



*Carl Sterling Smith (Teddy Bear/Ensemble) is over the moon to be in his second AAT production after appearing in A Charlie Brown Christmas. He has performed as Blackstache in Peter and the Starcatcher, Gomez in The Addams Family, Chef Louis in The Little Mermaid, and more. He has danced in The Nutcracker, Cinderella, and many other ballets



Olivia Totaro (Annie/Ensemble) cannot express how thrilled she is to be back on her favorite stage after three years! She is also a sophomore BFA Acting major at Montclair State University. Past credits: Jo in Little Women, Jordan in The Great Gatsby, and various Algonquin ensemble opportunities.



Robert Weinstein (Policeman/Von Hussler/Ensemble) is delighted to make his AAT debut. Robert has directed county premieres of Honk!, Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and Moby Dick: the Musical, and has performed in Forever Plaid, Yeston's Phantom, and Titanic among others. Robert heads the cabaret group Oasis Players.



*Participants in the Algonquin Youth Ensemble (AYE).



The Mary Poppins creative team includes; Director/Choreographer: Jessica O'Brien, Music Director: Stephen Strouse, Assistant Choreographer & AYE Teaching Artist: Ariana Centamore, Producer: Julie Nagy, Associate Producer/Production Manager: Joe Ficarra, Lighting Designer: Roman Klima, Scenic & Sound Designer: Jan Topoleski, Prop Designer: Amy Fitzgerald, Costumer: Joanne Penrose, Wardrobe Assistant: Danielle Best, Production Stage Manager: Rachel Krupnik and Rehearsal Stage Managers: Julia Catuogno and Benjamin Neller.



*Algonquin Youth Ensemble (AYE) is Algonquin's marquee arts education program within the theatre's Performing Arts Academy. Students are selected to participate through a highly-competitive audition process prior to the start of the semester. In addition to rehearsing for the main stage performance in which they are cast, AYE students are enrolled in a class that runs in conjunction with the rehearsal period, teaching theatre skills and concepts that are applied to the production.



For more information about Algonquin Arts Theatre, please visit www.AlgonquinArts.org.



ALGONQUIN ARTS THEATRE (AAT) is a 501c(3) non-profit center for performing arts, providing cultural enrichment and arts education for residents and visitors of Central New Jersey and the Jersey Shore through high quality performances and programs in theatre, music, dance and film.



Located in Manasquan, N.J., AAT is an integral part of the Shore region, offering broad access to arts experiences across multiple disciplines. Deeply committed to education, AAT serves students of all ages not only through art and music instruction, but also through the unique communal conversation that exists between audience member and performer. A journeyman house, AAT features the work of young and emerging artists, designers and directors working alongside seasoned professionals.



AAT provides a platform for local and regional performers to showcase their work and offers audiences the opportunity to engage very directly and personally in the arts, fostering greater participation and providing an engaging means for exploring personal and societal issues through the world of the stage.



Algonquin Arts Theatre's programs are made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts / Department of State, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Funding is also provided by Hackensack Meridian Health, the PNC Foundation, Manasquan Bank, Sunnyside Manor, the Dodge Foundation, the Provident Bank Foundation and the generosity of other businesses and our patrons.