A Tribute To The Great Women Of Song Comes To Bell Works

Jazz pianist Dr. Art Topilow will be joined by acclaimed singer and saxophonist Danny Bacher and vocalists Charenee Wade and Nicole Zuraitis in a tribute to the greatest female vocalists of all time. The show, which is presented by the Axelrod Performing Arts Center, will take place at 7 p.m. Sunday, August 27 on the outdoor deck at Bell Works in Holmdel.

Joining this all-star lineup will be jazz guitarist Gary Mazzaroppi on bass and Grammy-nominated drummer Dan Pugach. The group will present classic numbers by the likes of Ella Fitzgerald, Peggy Lee, Lena Horne, Billie Holliday, Judy Garland and Sarah Vaughan along with more recent songs by Carole King, Whitney Houston, Roberta Flack and Aretha Franklin.

Dr. Art Topilow is the Director of Hematology/Medical Oncology at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center. An ardent pianist, he is seen frequently in concerts at the Jersey Shore area. Dr. Topilow received the Lifetime Award for Artistic Excellence from the Axelrod PAC.

Danny Bacher is a master of the soprano sax, combining his virtuosity on the instrument with a talent for comedy and narrative storytelling. He is cut from the cloth of the great Louis Prima and Mel Torme, swinging, scatting and singing with a smoky voice. Bacher was awarded the prestigious Margaret Whiting Award and was ranked as one of the country’s top male vocalists by National Jazz Times.

Bacher and Topilow have teamed up for concerts both at Axelrod’s venue in Deal Park and at Bell Works for several years, changing up the focus each time. In the past, they have presented tributes to Fred Astaire, Frank Sinatra, Latin jazz and Broadway classics.

“Art Topilow is a lovely person,” said Bacher. “He works very hard as a doctor and as a musician. He always gives a great performance, especially for someone who doesn’t do it full-time. He’s a gifted and talented pianist. And if something goes wrong, there’s always a doctor in the house!”

Bacher enjoys planning different shows to present with Topilow and special guests each year. Charenee Wade has worked with artists such as Wynton Marsalis and Christian McBride. She received the 2017 Jazz at Lincoln Center Millennial Swing Award and was first runner-up in the 2010 Thelonious Monk Vocal Competition. Nicole Zuraitis is a Grammy-nominated jazz singer-songwriter, pianist, arranger and bandleader and winner of the prestigious 2021 American Traditions Vocal Competition Gold Medal. She is the premier vocalist for the Birdland Big Band and frequently headlines iconic jazz clubs in New York City.

“It’s fun to put together a different show each year,” said Bacher. “We always have a great audience who appreciates the music. People will be delighted to see the talent in this show. They’re in for a real musical treat.”

Bacher has been a student of popular music since he was very young.



“I spent a lot of times with my grandparents,” he said. “My grandfather was always playing his records, and I was playing saxophone long before I sang. I would borrow his records – Benny Goodman, Count Basie and Duke Ellington. I was also influenced by so many of the singers of that time, like Nat King Cole, Mel Torme and Ella Fitzgerald.”

Asked why the songs of that era have endured, Bacher points to their timeless themes and melodies.

“There’s something wonderful about the melodic aspects of this music,” he said. “The lush chords, a sense of melody and swing. It’s very pleasing to the ear, and the lyrics have a nice message.”

General admission tickets are $35 in advance and $45 at the door. The concert will be held on the outdoor deck at Bell Works, 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel, and will be moved inside in case of rain. Tickets are available by calling the Axelrod Performing Arts Center at 732-531-9106, ext. 14, or visiting www.axelrodartscenter.com. Tickets are NOT available at Bell Works.