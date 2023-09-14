A Legendary Encore: THE GREATEST NIGHT – Bossa Nova Concert Returns To Carnegie Hall 60 Years Later

Six decades ago, Carnegie Hall bore witness to a musical revolution as the vibrant sounds of Bossa Nova's budding Brazilian talents graced its stage for the very first time. That pivotal moment, rich with cultural significance, ignited a musical movement that would shape the course of history.

This fall, presented by New York Artist Management, LLC the magic of that historical concert will have a legendary encore in a one-night-only performance The Greatest Night- Bossa Nova on Sunday October 8, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. at the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall.

A collective homage to the 1962 concert and Bossa Nova as a genre, the evening will be headlined by singer/songwriter and actor Seu Jorge (Wes Anderson's The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou), and accompanied by Daniel Jobim, grandson of composer Tom Jobim, who performed in the historic 1962 concert and went on to write the global Bossa Nova hit, The Girl from Ipanema, the second most recorded song in music history. The concert will also feature a select cast of guest artists, including the legendary Roberto Menescal who will reprise his performance from over six decades ago, the multi-talented Carlinhos Brown, and the mesmerizing Carol Biazin, hailing from the state of Paraná. Adding an international touch, the acclaimed British singer-songwriter Celeste, known for her R&B and soul music, will also inject the evening with a soulful performance.

Esteemed musical giants including Tony Bennett, Dizzy Gillespie, and Miles Davis were amoung the captivated audience at the 1962 performance that not only defined a genre but spring boarded the careers of countless artists. The Greatest Night- Bossa Nova stands as a triumphant celebration of Brazil's treasured musical legacy—a legacy that continues to enrapture global audiences and inspire a new generation of musicians.

"Anticipation is building for a sold-out main event that will resonate as the heart of Brazilian culture on the global stage in 2023," notes Max Viana, the concert's Artistic Director. "This show isn't just a tribute to the concert of 60 years ago, it's a vibrant homage that bridges eras with Bossa Nova legends of the past and next generation artists who continue to celebrate the genre and Brazil's musical gift to the world," he adds. "As the interest in Brazilian music swells year by year, the significance of this evening cannot be overstated—it will be an electric reunion of talents, a testament to our mastery of music, and the celebration of legacy."

"The whole team put a big effort into this project to make sure it will be a moment of great relevance for Brazilian culture," adds Fabio Almeida, partner of Join Entretenimento, who is responsible for organizing this event. "I believe that this celebration will spread and benefit many other artists who are emerging in the music scene."

This evening is also made possible by MC Connections.

TICKET and VENUE INFORMATION

The Greatest Night- Bossa Nova will be held Sunday, October 8 at 8:00 p.m. in the Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, located at 881 Seventh Avenue on the corner of 57th Street, accessible by the 1, A, B, C, D, E, F, N, Q, R trains.

Tickets start at $94 and are available at CarnegieCharge (212) 247-7800, carnegiehall.org, or at the Box Office on 57th Street and Seventh Avenue.

Seu Jorge marked his first professional achievement as a musician in 1998, when he joined the band Farofa Carioca and released the album "Moro no Brasil" in Portugal, Japan and Brazil. His stage name was given by friend and drummer Marcelo Yuka.

In 2004, he recorded in Rome the video of the song "Tive Razão", which also became a hit in the land of the discoverers, featuring actors Willen Dafoe and Bill Murray. He then launched the DVD "MTV apresenta Seu Jorge" and wrote the track "Bambas e Biritas Vol. 1" (which later became and album) with fellow musician BID.

For two consecutive years (2003 and 2004) he won the APCA award for best singer of the year. In September 2004, he released the album "CRU" in France and England, resulting in five stars ratings in the reviews of Rolling Stone, Elle France, Vogue France magazines and appearances in TV shows.

In 2009 Seu Jorge received the Multishow Brazilian Music Award – Best Singer and, in 2012, won the Latin Grammy for Best Contemporary Pop Album with "Músicas Para Churrasco vol. 1". In 2015, he released "Músicas Para Churrasco vol. 2".

In 2012, Seu Jorge participated in the Closing Ceremony of the Olympics held in London, when he sang the songs "Nem Vem Que Não Tem", by Wilson Simonal, and "Aquele Abraço", by Gilberto Gil. In December of that same year, Seu Jorge decided to move to the United States. He currently lives in Los Angeles with his family.

As an actor, Seu Jorge was casted in several films, including "Cidade de Deus" (2002), "Casa de Areia" (2005), "Reis e Ratos" (2009), "Tropa de Elite 2" (2010) "E Aí... Comeu?" (2012) and "Pelé" (2016).

Seu Jorge defines himself as a popular singer-songwriter, who enjoys countless musical genres, but whose foundation is samba: "Samba is very ours, it's our truth, our gold medal, our landmark, a true Brazilian flagship", he explains.

Singer, pianist and composer Daniel Jobim began his career at the age of 15. The grandson of Antônio Carlos Jobim, he has recorded and performed alongside artists such as Dorival Caymmi, João Gilberto, Caetano Veloso, Roberto Carlos, Sting, Stevie Wonder and many others.

In 1995, he won a Grammy Award as a producer of the album "Antônio Brasileiro", by Tom Jobim, in the Best Latin Jazz Performance category. He also formed The Bridge, a group that released an album in 1997 in Japan and in the USA. He was part of the Jobim Morelenbaum Quartet.

In 2008, with the Trio Jobim formation, Daniel released the CD "Novas Bossas" alongside Milton Nascimento, performing at the legendary Montreux Jazz Festival. At the opening of the 2016 Olympics, in Rio, he sang and played piano during Gisele Bündchen's runway show. In 2017, he recorded the album "SINATRA & JOBIM @ 50" with John Pizzarelli.

Acknowledged as one of Brazil's most creative and innovative artists, Carlinhos Brown is among the precursors of the Axé Music movement. He created groups such as Timbalada, Os Zárabes, Bolacha Maria, Vai Quem Vem, Pracatum and Guetho Square. He is also the founder of legendary studio Ilha dos Sapos, the Museu Du Ritmo (Rhythm Museum) and the label/ Publisher Candyall Music, among many other enterprises.

Brown has written over 800 songs and has more than a thousand recordings registered in Ecad's database (a non-profit institution, responsible for collecting and distributing copyrights for public performance of music played in Brazil).

A beacon of percussive music in Brazil, Carlinhos Brown is the first Brazilian musician to be part of the Oscar Academy and to receive the titles of Ibero-American Ambassador for Culture and Restorative Justice Ambassador of Bahia.

The "master" has trained more than 15 thousand musicians around the world, always developing rich and meaningful connections with his ancestral roots. Among the many awards received throughout his career, there are a Goya Award, two Latin Grammys, eight nominations and the trophy given in recognition for his work as an art educator by ISME – International Society for Music Education.

Now 60 years old, of which 40 as an artist, Brown launched in February 2023, during Carnaval, his most recent album, "Pop Xirê". The album shows the strength of Axé Music and brings a mix of languages and compositions in Yoruba, Portuguese, and Spanish. The album was the second effort of a trilogy of releases celebrating his life. In November 2022, Brown released "Carlinhos Brown é Mar Revolto", dedicated to Bahian rock, together with Mar Revolto, the group he was a member of in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Still in 2023, he will release a work with only instrumental songs.

Currently, the artist is one of the jurors of the eighth season of the reality show The Voice Kids, of TV Globo, and has also taken part in several editions of The Voice and The Voice +. Starting in May, he will once again present the Brasil Guetho Square project in Europe. The carnival group will perform in Bordeaux, Paris and London. Brown's unpublished biography is coming out in June, depicting his entire trajectory, from his humble childhood to his rise to success. The book was written by Julius Wiedemann and will be published by Record.

Instrumentalist, composer and producer, Menescal is one of bossa nova forefathers, back in the 1960s. Recognized for his importance and contribution to music, he received the Award for Musical Excellence presented by the Latin Grammy Academy. He stood out as a composer alongside bossa nova icons such as Tom Jobim, Ronaldo Bôscoli, and Carlos Lyra. Among his greatest hits are the songs "O Barquinho", "Você", "Nós e o Mar", "Bye, bye Brasil", and "Telefone".

With his songs, Menescal helped raise the Brazilian flag throughout the world, especially in Japan. He performed at the original 1962 concert in Carnegie Hall, New York City, together with Tom Jobim, Carlos Lyra and João Gilberto, among other artists. From that point on, bossa nova made it's official entrance in the USA and became well known overseas.

Menescal wrote over 400 songs, released 30 LPs / CDs and 10 DVDs. Throughout his career, he has collaborated with many artists, either on stage, or as composer and producer.

He was artistic director at Polygram/Philips record label for 15 years, a period in which he collaborated with artists such as Fábio Junior, Alcione, Emílio Santiago, Fagner, Maria Bethânia, and Gal Costa.