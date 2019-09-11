10HL Announces 2020 Season

10 Hairy Legs, the male repertory dance company, continues national touring and adds débuts in its home state during its eighth season of performances and educational programming, following a summer of festival appearances as Guest Artists for Musical Theatre and Dance at The Kentucky Governor's School for the Arts and Cameo Artists for The Public Theater's Public Works new production of HERCULES at Central Park's Delacorte Theater.

National Débuts and Deepened Engagements

The season begins with a first in-depth residency and public performance at SUNY Potsdam, followed by return to Skidmore College. Other Upstate New York and New England engagements include Union College, The Hudson Valley Dance Festival in Historic Catskill Point, the company's 4th engagement at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park for Dance in Tivoli, our 7th immersion at Bowdoin College and PATHS in Maine, and 10HL Boston debut at Dance Complex as part of its Winter Wonder Festival of Dance December. In January we will hold showcases during the APAP Conference January 11 & 12 at City Center Studios, travel to the University of New Hampshire followed by a return to the Heartland at University of Nebraska Omaha, Creighton U., Wichita State, Missouri Valley College, and University of Central Oklahoma.

The UCO engagement concludes with a public performance at Broadway Tonight in Edmond. Director Greg White noted, "We are absolutely thrilled to have 10 HAIRY LEGS on our 2019-20 Broadway Tonight series here at the University of Central Oklahoma. 10HL set a piece on our university student company (Kaleidoscope Dancers) last season, and the group so inspired our students and faculty, that we brought them back by popular demand. 10HL will set a new piece on our students that will debut on their upcoming Broadway Tonight concert. We are so excited to share 10HL and the exceptional work they've done with our students with our community!"

Missouri State University in Springfield will host us for an in-depth, weeklong residency in February, concluding our winter tour.

In May The Kentucky Center in Louisville presents us with a full evening of repertory works that includes live musical accompaniment by A/TONAL performing Steve Reich's New York Counterpoint, the score to 10HL's 2017 Commissioned work by Megan Williams entitled Quadrivium. "The Kentucky Center is thrilled to present 10HL as an emerging dance company adding to an assortment of offerings in the presenting season. 10HL, even with its wide spectrum of repertory, can speak directly to socially relevant themes through a diverse landscape of choreographers and composers. We are also excited to collaborate 10HL and Louisville's own contemporary classical ensemble A/TONAL to infuse live music into the company's Louisville debut." - Dan Forte, Vice President of Programming, The Kentucky Center.

10HL returns to New York Live Arts June 24-27 featuring two World Premieres.

Touring repertory will include 2019 Commissions by Larry Keigwin (Cruise Control) and Adam Barruch (Heist), 2018 Commission by Yin Yue (So It Goes), Stephen Petronio's iconic duet Bud set to Rufus Wainwright's Oh What a World and Al Blackstone's 2017 Commission Brian, in addition to Quadrivium.

Specific information about engagements can be found on our web site 10HL.org.





