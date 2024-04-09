WICKED LITTLE LETTERS Will Screen at the Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It’s the film that has been captured the heart of Great Britain. Audiences are standing and cheering as the credits roll. The just released film is Wicked Little Letters and it starts Saturday, April 13 at 7pm at The Park Theatre in Jaffrey, New Hampshire and screens through April 18.

A 1920s English seaside town bears witness to a farcical and occasionally sinister scandal in this riotous mystery comedy. Based on a stranger than fiction true story, Wicked Little Letters follows two neighbors: deeply conservative local Edith Swan (Olivia Colman) and rowdy Irish migrant Rose Gooding (Jessie Buckley). When Edith and fellow residents begin to receive wicked letters full of unintentionally hilarious profanities, foul-mouthed Rose is charged with the crime. The anonymous letters prompt a national uproar, and a trial ensues. However, as the town’s women - led by Police Officer Gladys Moss (Anjana Vasan) - begin to investigate the crime themselves, they suspect that something is amiss, and Rose may not be the culprit after all.

Directed by award-winning Thea Sharrock (Me Before You, The Hollow Crown, The One and Only Ivan).

Wicked Little Letters will be shown on The Park's giant 27-foot wide screen in its 333-seat Eppes Auditorium with 17-speaker surround sound.

Tickets are $10 ($9 for seniors 62+, children, students, teachers, and active military). For full schedule information or to purchase in advance, go to theparktheatre.org or call the box office (603) 532-8888.

The Park Theatre performing arts center is located at 19 Main Street in downtown Jaffrey, New Hampshire, just 90 minutes from Boston.