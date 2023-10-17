WHO'S HOLIDAY! and WINTER WONDERETTES Come to Weathervane Theatre This Holiday Season

Weathervane Theatre has announced that it will be presenting holiday programming this December. Two productions—Who’s Holiday! and Winter Wonderettes— will be presented in alternating rep over the course of one week in three locations. Weathervane’s holiday season is sponsored by Bretton Woods Vacations, Crosstown Motors, and Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa.

“For as long as I have been Weathervane’s Producing Artistic Director I have been asked to present holiday programming,” said Ethan Paulini. “I’m so excited to finally be able to give the North Country some high quality holiday entertainment!”

An extremely limited engagement, Weathervane has partnered with two additional venues to offer a multitude of entertainment experiences. For patrons in the North Country they can choose between a traditional theatre experience and see a show at the Weathervane Theatre or they can go to the Crystal Ballroom at Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa for a dinner theatre experience where the ticket includes a three-course meal. For patrons near Boston, performances will be presented in Plymouth’s Memorial Hall in Plymouth, MA on December 16th and 17th and is hosted by Improper Bostonian Shows. Performances in the North Country (Whitefield, NH) run Sunday, December 10th - Friday, December 15th.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Weathervane Theatre for our upcoming holiday season,” said Mountain View Grand Managing Director Lloyd Van Horn. “So many of our guests are fans of the theatre. It is a big part of the experience here at Mountain View Grand during the summer and we are excited to be able to offer the experience in the winter as well.”

Weathervane’s holiday season will open on December 10th with Who’s Holiday! by Matthew Lombardo, an adults-only comedy about How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ Cindy Lou Who who is now all grown up...and lives in a trailer park. A wildly funny and heartfelt comedy that tells the story of Cindy Lou Who as she recalls that Christmas Eve she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has now taken.

Rounding out Weathervane’s holiday season is the family-friendly jukebox musical Winter Wonderettes by Roger Bean opening on December 12th. A sequel to last year’s The Marvelous Wonderettes, join Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy for a rockin’ holiday party!! No wrapping is required for this holiday treat for all ages filled with your favorite 60s versions of holiday classics like “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” and “Winter Wonderland.”

"The Weathervane is a true gem of the North Country,” said Alex Foti, president and co-founder of Bretton Woods Vacations. “The Weathervane is an integral part of our community, and provides us, our families, our neighbors and our visitors alike an unparalleled opportunity to watch memorable performances at rates that everyone can afford. Our support is a very, very small token of appreciation for the smiles that they bring to our faces and the joy that they bring to our community.”

Cast and creative team for Who’s Holiday! and Winter Wonderettes to be announced at a later date. Tickets for all three venues are on sale now at Click Here. The Weathervane Box Office is currently operating on an off-season schedule. Calls (603-837-9322) and emails (boxoffice@weathervanenh.org) will be responded to within 72 hours. The physical box office is closed until December.