WHO'S HOLIDAY! and WINTER WONDERETTES Come to Weathervane Theatre This Holiday Season

Learn more about the upcoming shows here!

By: Oct. 17, 2023

POPULAR

Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour; What Are the Critics Saying? Photo 1 Review Roundup: MRS. DOUBTFIRE Launches National Tour
Broadway Veteran Valerie Wright Steps Into Weathervane Theatre's World Premiere of PRIMARY Photo 2 Broadway Veteran Valerie Wright Steps Into Weathervane Theatre's World Premiere of PRIMARY
CAPTAINS COURAGEOUS The Musical Makes Its New Hampshire Premiere Photo 3 CAPTAINS COURAGEOUS The Musical Makes Its New Hampshire Premiere
Actor Rob Delaney To Appear In Conversation With Chris Cooper And Marianne Leone At The Mu Photo 4 Actor Rob Delaney To Appear In Conversation With Chris Cooper And Marianne Leone At The Music Hall, November 4

WHO'S HOLIDAY! and WINTER WONDERETTES Come to Weathervane Theatre This Holiday Season

Weathervane Theatre has announced that it will be presenting holiday programming this December. Two productions—Who’s Holiday! and Winter Wonderettes— will be presented in alternating rep over the course of one week in three locations. Weathervane’s holiday season is sponsored by Bretton Woods Vacations, Crosstown Motors, and Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa.

“For as long as I have been Weathervane’s Producing Artistic Director I have been asked to present holiday programming,” said Ethan Paulini. “I’m so excited to finally be able to give the North Country some high quality holiday entertainment!”

An extremely limited engagement, Weathervane has partnered with two additional venues to offer a multitude of entertainment experiences. For patrons in the North Country they can choose between a traditional theatre experience and see a show at the Weathervane Theatre or they can go to the Crystal Ballroom at Mountain View Grand Resort & Spa for a dinner theatre experience where the ticket includes a three-course meal. For patrons near Boston, performances will be presented in Plymouth’s Memorial Hall in Plymouth, MA on December 16th and 17th and is hosted by Improper Bostonian Shows. Performances in the North Country (Whitefield, NH) run Sunday, December 10th - Friday, December 15th.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Weathervane Theatre for our upcoming holiday season,” said Mountain View Grand Managing Director Lloyd Van Horn. “So many of our guests are fans of the theatre. It is a big part of the experience here at Mountain View Grand during the summer and we are excited to be able to offer the experience in the winter as well.”

Weathervane’s holiday season will open on December 10th with Who’s Holiday! by Matthew Lombardo, an adults-only comedy about How The Grinch Stole Christmas’ Cindy Lou Who who is now all grown up...and lives in a trailer park. A wildly funny and heartfelt comedy that tells the story of Cindy Lou Who as she recalls that Christmas Eve she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has now taken.

Rounding out Weathervane’s holiday season is the family-friendly jukebox musical Winter Wonderettes by Roger Bean opening on December 12th. A sequel to last year’s The Marvelous Wonderettes, join Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy and Suzy for a rockin’ holiday party!! No wrapping is required for this holiday treat for all ages filled with your favorite  60s versions of holiday classics like “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town,” “Jingle Bell Rock,” and “Winter Wonderland.”

"The Weathervane is a true gem of the North Country,” said Alex Foti, president and co-founder of Bretton Woods Vacations. “The Weathervane is an integral part of our community, and provides us, our families, our neighbors and our visitors alike an unparalleled opportunity to watch memorable performances at rates that everyone can afford. Our support is a very, very small token of appreciation for the smiles that they bring to our faces and the joy that they bring to our community.”

Cast and creative team for Who’s Holiday! and Winter Wonderettes to be announced at a later date. Tickets for all three venues are on sale now at Click Here. The Weathervane Box Office is currently operating on an off-season schedule. Calls (603-837-9322) and emails (boxoffice@weathervanenh.org) will be responded to within 72 hours. The physical box office is closed until December.




RELATED STORIES - New Hampshire

1
Pontine Theatre Presents WE LOVE TREES By Great Small Works, October 20-21 Photo
Pontine Theatre Presents WE LOVE TREES By Great Small Works, October 20-21

Pontine Theatre presents We Love Trees, a toy theatre play created by John Bell and Trudi Cohen members of NYC's Great Small Works in collaboration with classical musicians Marci Gerri and Daniel Sedgwick.

2
Park Theatre To Present A Festival Of Halloween Events Photo
Park Theatre To Present A Festival Of Halloween Events

Celebrate Halloween at the Park Theatre in Jaffrey, NH with a festival of events, including movies and special activities. Join the Halloweenie Weekend from October 27 to October 31.

3
GAY BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN To Open At Players Ring October 20 Photo
GAY BRIDE OF FRANKENSTEIN To Open At Players' Ring October 20

Just in time for the Halloween season, the Players’ Ring Theatre is bringing back its original comic-book rock musical, “Gay Bride of Frankenstein,” opening Oct. 20.

4
Restored Screening of FAREWELL MY CONCUBINE to be Presented at Park Theatre Photo
Restored Screening of FAREWELL MY CONCUBINE to be Presented at Park Theatre

Restored Masterpiece, 'Farewell My Concubine,' will screen at Park Theatre in Jaffrey, NH. Learn how to purchase tickets!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG! Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of GUTENBERG!
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for SPAMALOT on Broadway
Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Video
Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour
View all Videos

New Hampshire SHOWS
Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki in New Hampshire Jordan Tirrell-Wysocki
The Park Theatre (10/20-10/20)
The Flick in New Hampshire The Flick
New Hampshire Theatre Project (11/03-11/19)
Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? in New Hampshire Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?
The Park Theatre (10/29-10/29)
The Groundhog's Day in New Hampshire The Groundhog's Day
New Hampshire Theatre Project (1/27-2/04)
Lizzie in New Hampshire Lizzie
Hatbox Theatre (10/20-11/05)
9 to 5 in New Hampshire 9 to 5
New Hampshire Theatre Project (7/19-7/28)
The Exorcist in New Hampshire The Exorcist
The Park Theatre (10/27-10/27)
Winnie-the-Pooh: A New Musical in New Hampshire Winnie-the-Pooh: A New Musical
Players' Ring Theatre (5/25-6/02)
La Cage Aux Folles in New Hampshire La Cage Aux Folles
Theatre UP (11/03-11/12)
Dreaming Again in New Hampshire Dreaming Again
New Hampshire Theatre Project (10/28-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You