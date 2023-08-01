THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to The Colonial Theatre Stage

Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, the resident theatre company of the Colonial Theatre and the Belknap Mill is getting ready to perform the Rodgers and Hammerstein classic The Sound of Music, August 11-13 at the beautiful Colonial Theatre in Laconia, NH.

Fans of the movie and the musical will not be disappointed by the talented 46 person company of Powerhouse's production bringing to life the amazing songs of the R&H classic. From Edelweiss to Climb Ev'ry Mountain, and from Do-Re-Mi to the Lonely Goatherd, Lakes Region audience members will get to hear all their favorites in a production directly inspired by the Colonial Theatre.

The timeless classic will be directed by Powerhouse's Bryan Halperin whose concept was inspired by an idea from his daughter Jaydie who performs in the ensemble. "Jaydie reminded me that the von Trapp family toured all over the world as a singing group, including performing many times around New Hampshire! We decided to base our production on the idea that the family came through Laconia in 1942 and performed their harrowing and triumphant story on the Colonial Stage!"

This concept has allowed the company to tackle their characters in new and creative ways, including a chance to perform the Lonely Goatherd scene in a new way for the stage, giving the audience a chance to see this musical masterpiece in a way that will feel both familiar and fresh at the same time. Tickets are selling fast so don't miss your chance to share this family-friendly production with your loved ones. Tickets should only be purchased via coloniallaconia.com or powerhousenh.org as third party sites may offer tickets at inflated prices - all authorized tickets are in the $18-22 range.

The Sound of Music is part of Powerhouse's 2023 Colonial Series, generously sponsored by The Platinum Group, Grappone Mazda, and Bank of New Hampshire. The production itself is sponsored by Lovering Volvo, Taylor Community and The Common Man.

