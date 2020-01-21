THAT GOLDEN GIRLS SHOW! A PUPPET PARODY Comes to The CCA

The national tour of "That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody", is coming to the Capitol Center for the Arts in Downtown, Concord, NH on Saturday, April 4 at 8PM. Get set for an evening of cheesecake, laughter, jazzercise, shoulder pads, sex, and the elegant art of the quick-witted put down... with puppets! The show is produced by Shady Pines Entertainment.



The show parodies classic Golden Girls moments, from Sophia's get-rich-quick schemes, to Rose's tales from St Olaf, Blanche's insatiable hunt for men and the Fountain of Youth, and Dorothy's daily struggle to make sense of her life. Devoted fans will fondly remember our four girls from Miami, and for the first-timers, this will be a joyful introduction to the brilliance of that television series. The cast includes Meggie Doyle as Rose, Erin Ulman as Blanche, Casey Andrews as Dorothy and Ashely Brooke as Sophia.

Tickets for the April 4 "That Golden Girls Show! A Puppet Parody" performance are currently on sale for $35, with sales of 4 or more tickets at just $25 ea. They may be ordered by calling the Capitol Center for the Arts at 603-225-1111 or online at ccanh.com. Tickets may also be obtained at the CCA box office, which is open Monday - Friday from 12PM to 6PM.



Other upcoming shows at the CCA include Cheap Trick (Feb 4), Celtic Woman: Celebration (March 24), and Chevy Chase + "National Lampoon's Vacation" screening (Mar 27).





