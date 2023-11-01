New Play GRANITE STATE Proud Comes To The Players' Ring, November 10

An original thought-provoking play, “Granite State Proud,” written and directed by Bretton Reis opens at the Players' Ring Theatre on Friday, Nov. 10.

Reis is not new to the Players' Ring, where in recent years, he premiered his acclaimed adaptation of Mary Shelley's “Frankenstein” and starred as Paul in “Barefoot in the Park.” His Ring production of “Marat/Sade” won Spotlight Awards (Seacoast Media Group) for Best Play and Best Director.

“Granite State Proud” chronicles one man's slide into extremism in northern New Hampshire against the backdrop of a labor strike, and aims at inspiring deep, and perhaps difficult, conversations about the roots of hate.

This world-premiere drama is a complex story woven of strained loyalties, crumbling households, and rage, building to a stirring climax. The play features a superlative seven-member cast of Seacoast-based artists: Taryn Herman, Sam Smith, Matthew Schofield, Jacob Zentis, Christian Arnold, Griffinn Gower and Billy Butler.

“This has been the most mentally taxing project I've ever worked on,” Reis said. “It has kept me awake most nights for the past year. I've agonized over everything from comma placements and word choices to ethical dilemmas and the implementation of particular modes of political theatre theory.”

As to the “why,” Reis said that two pivotal questions demanded exploration.

“First, how do we learn politics? That is, what determining factors herd us to our particular sets of sociopolitical beliefs?” he posed. “And, what does effective political theatre look like in 2023? How can it avoid ‘preaching to the choir' in an increasingly divided society?”

Reis went on to cite morbid curiosity, a craving for radical empathy, and his own experiences with anti-Semitism as motivations.

“The play dives into the live-wire world of right-wing extremism. Our list of content warnings is long, so attend with care,” Reis said. “We expect disparate reactions: it may make you laugh or cry, it may upset you, or be discomfiting at times. This is scary for us artists, too, but we feel compelled to investigate. We tell the story; we don't know the answers to the questions it may pose; and if the piece is effective, the audience won't leave with any answers either.”

Set and lighting design is by Reis himself; costume design is by Emma Cashman; intimacy coordination as well as equity, diversion and inclusion context by Maddie Roth and stage management by Sara Martin.

“Bretton Reis is a brilliant, multi-faceted artist – playwright, director, actor and designer – whom we were incredibly thrilled to welcome back to the Ring in 2021 after a hiatus of a few years,” said Producing Director Margherita Giacobbi.

“Everything that Brett touches is thoughtful, tasteful, truly original and of top-notch quality,” she continued. “When he approached us with this proposal last year, we knew he would handle the sensitive subject with care and integrity. We are excited to premiere this contemporary, powerful work. I can't think of a better way to keep honoring our mission.”

There will be an optional talk-back with the audience after each performance. “Granite State Proud” is only suitable for mature audiences. It includes violence, racist/homophobic/transphobic/ableist language, pervasive strong language, and adult themes.

Located in a historic building adjacent to Prescott Park in Portsmouth since 1992, the Players' Ring strives to nurture creative freedom and artistic excellence within the local artist community, and to offer patrons inspiring theater experiences within its uniquely intimate performance space with just 75 seats.

The Puddle Dock Restaurant right across the street, and its sister restaurant Tour on Lafayette Road offer a 10% and 20% discount, respectively, on food to Players' Ring ticket holders.

