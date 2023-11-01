Majestic Theatre Presents IN-LAWS, OUTLAWS, AND OTHER PEOPLE (THAT SHOULD BE SHOT) On November 17-19

Majestic Theatre presents a hilarious comedy, "IN-LAWS, OUTLAWS, AND OTHER PEOPLE (THAT SHOULD BE SHOT)" on November 17-19, 2023.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

By Steve Franco / It is 6pm and the Douglas family is busily preparing for their annual Christmas Eve dinner. After robbing a neighborhood liquor store, high strung and irritable Tony, and his dim-witted side-kick Vinny, find themselves in need of a hide-out. A comic treasure that is sure to leave you in stitches while celebrating the true meaning of Christmas.

In-laws, Outlaws, and Other People (That Should Be Shot) is directed by Joe Pelonzi and stars: Paul Battaglia, Michele Bossie, Jim Calimeri, Anna Coleman, Betty Fortin, Cody Goodwin, Ryan Janelle, Delaney Keene, Alex Lemay, Madison Moschetto, Claire Neville, Josh Sanborn, Paul Smith and Valerie Stasik.

Join us for “In-Laws, Outlaws and Other People (That Should be Shot)” on Friday November 17 at 7pm, Saturday November 18 at 2pm & 7pm and Sunday November 19 at 2pm. Performances will be held at The Majestic Theatre Studios located at 880 Page Street, Manchester, NH. 

Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors 65 and above, and youth 17 and under. Tickets can be purchased by visiting or calling the box office at 669-7469, online at Click Here or at the door prior to the performance.  The Majestic is a non-profit NH community arts organization.




