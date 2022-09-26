John Irving To Launch New Novel Virtually On WRITERS ON A NEW ENGLAND STAGE

On Tuesday, October 18, international and #1 New York Times bestselling author John Irving visits The Music Hall's virtual stage as part of the Writers on a New England Stage series, presented in an intimate, online format. He will discuss his first book in seven years, THE LAST CHAIRLIFT, which follows Adam, the son of former skier Rachel "Little Ray" Brewster, as he travels to Aspen looking for answers to the eventful past his family evades.

The 7 p.m. event will take place Tuesday, October 18 - 7pm EST (livestream) and include an author interview with Rick Ganley, host of NHPR's Morning Edition, followed by an audience Q&A. The event on October 18 falls on publication day and includes a copy of the book! The event will be hosted on Crowdcast and tickets & books can be purchased through The Music Hall's Box Office.

About the Author: John Irving was born in Exeter, New Hampshire in 1942. A visionary voice on the subject of sexual tolerance, Irving is a bard of alternative families. In 1980, he won a National Book Award for his internationally successful novel The World According to Garp. The following decades would see Irving receive various other awards including an Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for The Cider House Rules and the Lambda Literary Award for his novel In One Person. His novels have been translated into almost forty languages. A dual citizen of the United States and Canada, John Irving lives in Toronto.

Tickets: Tickets for Writers on a New England Stage: John Irving on Tuesday, October 18, at 7pm are $49, and include a copy of The Last Chairlift ($38 hardcover). Packages can be purchased online at TheMusicHall.org, over the phone at 603.436.2400, or in person at the B2W Box Office at the Historic Theater, 28 Chestnut Street.

This award-winning author series, launched in 2005, has presented such celebrated writers as Margaret Atwood, Stephen King, United States Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Dan Brown, David McCullough, Judy Blume, Tom Brokaw, and Jodi Picoult all on stage at The Music Hall's Historic Theater in downtown Portsmouth, NH. Each literary evening features an author presentation followed by an onstage interview with a New Hampshire Public Radio host. Live music is performed by the award-winning house band Dreadnaught. Portions of these literary conversations are rebroadcast on New Hampshire Public Radio.

The Writers on a New England Stage series is a partnership between The Music Hall and New Hampshire Public Radio.

